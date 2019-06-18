Alternatino with Arturo Castro
The Pivot
Season 1 E 2 • 06/25/2019
Arturo learns the art of the conversational pivot, a new "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie ups the kink factor, and Che Guevara time travels to 2019.
Alternatino with Arturo CastroS1 • E1The Date
Arturo dates a woman obsessed with his Latino-ness, a father struggles to have the sex talk with his woke son, and the Guatemalan tourism industry tries a new tactic.
06/18/2019
06/25/2019
Alternatino with Arturo CastroS1 • E3The Aunts
A pitcher takes his visualization technique too far, a Latin American summit go off the rails, and Arturo’s aunts visit to help him through a breakup.
07/02/2019
Alternatino with Arturo CastroS1 • E4The Girlfriend
A terminally ill child makes an unconventional wish, a man's mother and his fiancee face off over tamales, and Arturo finds out he's dating a Republican.
07/09/2019
Alternatino with Arturo CastroS1 • E5La Pulga
A man struggles with his apology to a colleague, Pitbull comes to a troubling realization, and Arturo considers a problematic film role.
07/16/2019
Alternatino with Arturo CastroS1 • E6The Teammate
A new member threatens Arturo’s role on his soccer team, an action star takes a hands-on approach, and drama erupts behind the scenes of “The Carmen Miranda Show.”
07/23/2019
Alternatino with Arturo CastroS1 • E7The Neighbor
Arturo feels conflicted about getting help from a neighbor, an ayahuasca ceremony goes off the rails, and things get complicated for two warriors in a fantastical realm.
07/30/2019
Alternatino with Arturo CastroS1 • E8The Gift
Arturo makes a grave miscalculation in his new relationship, a general gets distracted from his mission, and some recent immigrants learn the hard truth about America.
08/06/2019
Alternatino with Arturo CastroS1 • E9The Quince
Arturo volunteers to plan his niece’s quinceanera, a street tough proves that he has OG cred, and a party guest makes everyone miserable.
08/13/2019
Alternatino with Arturo CastroS1 • E10The Dreamer
An offhand comment during an interview lands Arturo in a pickle, Netflix faces an emergency, and an FBI sting goes wrong.
08/20/2019
Alternatino with Arturo CastroS1 E10How Netflix Shows Are Made
Netflix employees work frantically to create original content on the fly.
08/21/2019
