Season 1 E 5 • 02/19/2020
Nora impulsively dyes her hair after a fight with her dad, and Wally goes to a single parent support group meeting.
21:22
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
S1 • E1
Pilot
Nora takes her first steps toward financial independence, trying her hand at a couple jobs in an attempt to move out of her dad's house.
01/22/2020
Full Ep
21:28
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
S1 • E2
Atlantic City
Nora and Grandma go to Atlantic City, where Nora gambles and runs into an old acquaintance on the boardwalk, and Grandma and her friends battle to use a casino power outlet.
01/29/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
S1 • E3
Savage Valley
Nora takes a job at a real estate office and becomes a hyper-competent assistant with a little help from Adderall, alienating her online gaming friends in the process.
02/05/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
S1 • E4
Paperwork
Nora attempts to cash a check to pick her car up from an impound lot, only to discover that her bank has closed her account.
02/12/2020
Full Ep
21:08
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
S1 • E6
Vagarina
After Nora suffers a vaginal injury, she’s tapped by a DJ to record her chronic queefing for his new track.
02/26/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
S1 • E7
Grandma Loves Nora
Nora competes with Edmund for their grandmother's affection, and Wally creates an Instagram account to impress his crush.
03/04/2020
Full Ep
21:29
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
S1 • E8
Grandma & Chill
Grandma tells Nora the story of how she met her husband in the style of a Korean drama.
03/11/2020
Full Ep
21:20
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
S1 • E9
Launch Party
Edmund and Nora prepare to launch their app, and Wally’s dinner date goes terribly awry.
03/18/2020