The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
January 25, 2016 - Gad Elmaleh
Season 21 E 52 • 01/25/2016
Carly Fiorina turns a preschool trip into a pro-life rally, Ronny Chieng examines a different kind of gay adoption, and Gad Elmaleh chats about his first U.S. comedy tour.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E41January 5, 2016 - Ryan Coogler
Jordan Klepper sends a care package to a militia group involved in an armed standoff at a federal building in Oregon, and director Ryan Coogler discusses his film "Creed."
01/05/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E42January 6, 2016 - David J. Peterson
President Obama takes executive action on gun regulation, Hasan Minhaj examines the secondary sneaker market, and David J. Peterson discusses "The Art of Language Invention."
01/06/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E43January 7, 2016 - Dalia Mogahed
Donald Trump questions Ted Cruz's presidential eligibility, Jessica Williams breaks down a campaign ad on immigration, and Dalia Mogahed discusses Islamic stereotypes.
01/07/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E44January 11, 2016 - Colin Quinn
Mexico captures drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for President Obama's final State of the Union address, and Colin Quinn chats about "Cop Show."
01/11/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E45January 12, 2016 - Greg Gutfeld
Bernie Sanders closes in on Hillary Clinton in the polls, Al Madrigal examines an Apache tribe's fight for land in Arizona, and Greg Gutfeld discusses "How to Be Right."
01/12/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E46January 13, 2016 - Rand Paul and Tavis Smiley
President Obama delivers his last State of the Union, Rand Paul appears in his own GOP debate, and Tavis Smiley discusses "The Covenant with Black America - Ten Years Later."
01/13/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E47January 14, 2016 - Ice Cube
The people of Flint, MI, face citywide water contamination, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the Oscar nominations' lack of diversity, and Ice Cube chats about "Ride Along 2."
01/14/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E48January 18, 2016 - Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi
A Georgia Air Force base apologizes for a tone-deaf ad, Jessica Williams fact-checks the presidential debates, and Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi discuss "Making a Murderer."
01/18/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E50January 20, 2016 - Gael Garcia Bernal
Sarah Palin endorses GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Hasan Minhaj shares his hot tips for investing in guns, and Gael Garcia Bernal chats about "Mozart in the Jungle."
01/20/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E51January 21, 2016 - Marlon Wayans
Vladimir Putin is accused of approving an assassination, Jessica Williams examines a New York town's questionable seal, and Marlon Wayans discusses "Fifty Shades of Black."
01/21/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E52January 25, 2016 - Gad Elmaleh
Carly Fiorina turns a preschool trip into a pro-life rally, Ronny Chieng examines a different kind of gay adoption, and Gad Elmaleh chats about his first U.S. comedy tour.
01/25/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E53January 26, 2016 - DeRay Mckesson
ISIS creates a dating site, Martin O'Malley and Hillary Clinton answer awkward questions at a CNN town hall, and DeRay Mckesson discusses the Black Lives Matter movement.
01/26/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E54January 27, 2016 - Jerry Seinfeld
Donald Trump drops out of a GOP debate, two undercover anti-Planned Parenthood investigators are indicted, and Jerry Seinfeld chats about "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."
01/27/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E55January 28, 2016 - Ryan Lizza
Jordan Klepper and Hasan Minhaj weigh Ted Cruz against Donald Trump, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down political ads, and Ryan Lizza discusses the GOP presidential contenders.
01/28/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E56February 1, 2016 - Reshma Saujani
Roy Wood Jr. looks back at Martin Luther King Jr.'s arrest in Alabama, Ronny Chieng talks about the history of the Iowa caucuses, and Reshma Saujani discusses Girls Who Code.
02/01/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E57February 2, 2016 - Peter Bergen
Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton win the Iowa caucuses, the correspondents looks back at the Emancipation Proclamation, and Peter Bergen discuses "United States of Jihad."
02/02/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E58February 3, 2016 - Hannibal Buress
Ben Carson and Donald Trump accuse Ted Cruz of stealing the Iowa caucuses, Roy Wood Jr. examines racism in porn, and Hannibal Buress discusses "Comedy Camisado."
02/03/2016
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E59February 4, 2016 - Lilly Singh
GOP presidential dropout Rick Santorum endorses Marco Rubio, Ronny Chieng examines a questionable NBA promotion, and Lilly Singh discusses "A Trip to Unicorn Island."
02/04/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E60February 8, 2016 - Gillian Jacobs
Donald Trump lashes out at the audience during a GOP debate, Jessica Williams breaks down Beyonce's halftime show, and Gillian Jacobs discusses her Netflix series "Love."
02/08/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E62February 10, 2016 - Olivia Wilde
Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump win the New Hampshire primaries, Roy Wood Jr. hits the campaign trail, and Olivia Wilde discusses her role in the HBO series "Vinyl."
02/10/2016
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021