@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Wednesday, June 17, 2015

Season 2 E 121 • 06/17/2015

Chris Cubas, Hannah Hart and Matt Mira jot down some #BadYearbookMessages, recommend additions to Father's Day gifts and create robot breakup lines.

Full Ep
31:55
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E110
Extended - Thursday, May 28, 2015 - Uncensored

Chris D'Elia, Nick Swardson and Whitney Cummings list #DadRappers, guess where brazen travelers are headed and annoy Jack White in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/28/2015
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E111
Monday, June 1, 2015

Reggie Watts, Kate Berlant and Rory Scovel diagnose Enrique Iglesias's concert injury, come up with #BeatlesRecipes and list acts for the Gathering of the Juggalos lineup.
06/01/2015
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E112
Tuesday, June 2, 2015

Matt Braunger, Baron Vaughn and Greg Proops write headlines about Sepp Blatter's resignation, list #EroticBroadway productions and guess which "Uptown Funk" covers are real.
06/02/2015
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E113
Wednesday, June 3, 2015

Janet Varney, Felicia Day and Steve Agee suggest some culturally appropriate lyrics for Chet Haze, list their best #GeekPickUpLines and sell some useless items from SkyMall.
06/03/2015
Full Ep
28:20
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E114
Extended - Thursday, June 4, 2015 - Uncensored

Eli Roth, Gary Gulman and Nikki Glaser delve into Canada's secret kinkiness, title #NBASongs and witness grisly horror movie deaths in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/04/2015
Full Ep
21:16
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E115
Monday, June 8, 2015

Godfrey, Sean Donnelly and Jen Kirkman translate emoji into political platforms, sift through insignificant female roles from "Entourage" and heckle robots.
06/08/2015
Full Ep
21:16
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E116
Tuesday, June 9, 2015

Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett of Mystery Science Theater 3000 write clickbait headlines, name #BoringRealityShows and riff on awful movies on Vine.
06/09/2015
Full Ep
21:16
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E117
Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Megan Neuringer, Brandon Johnson and Jon Daly start a poetry slam, come up with #WeedCartoons and spoil the finale of "Bones."
06/10/2015
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E119
Monday, June 15, 2015

Margaret Cho, Matt Lucas and Dave Hill announce #MyCampaignIn3Words, sell fancy toilets and compete for the title of Mr. Smallest Penis 2015.
06/15/2015
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E120
Tuesday, June 16, 2015

Paul F. Tompkins, April Richardson and Ron Funches unveil their emoji passwords, mock movie theater marquees and propose new uses for the Stanley Cup.
06/16/2015
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E121
Wednesday, June 17, 2015

06/17/2015
Full Ep
27:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E122
Extended - Thursday, June 18, 2015 - Uncensored

Spike Feresten, Alison Rosen and Greg Fitzsimmons describe their dream dads, review clumsy robots and list unappetizing meal services in this uncensored, extended episode.
06/18/2015
Full Ep
21:16
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E123
Monday, June 22, 2015

Sara Schaefer, Jason Sklar and Randy Sklar list #LameSuperGroups, audition for a Lifetime movie and pitch terrible events for minor league baseball fans.
06/22/2015
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E124
Tuesday, June 23, 2015

"Clipped" stars Ryan Pinkston, Ashley Tisdale and Lauren Lapkus invent Batman villains, confess #RegretfulSubjectLines and suggest new Olympic sports.
06/23/2015
Full Ep
21:38
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E125
Wednesday, June 24, 2015

Cameron Esposito, Hampton Yount and Todd Barry offer #3WordFashionAdvice, advertise their all-access livestreams and suggest new terms for female masturbation.
06/24/2015
Full Ep
32:49
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E126
Extended - Thursday, June 25, 2015 - Uncensored

Another Period's Kate Micucci, David Koechner and Will Sasso invent state fair food, bully microorganisms and heckle a 1920s comedian in this uncensored, extended episode.
06/25/2015
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E127
Monday, June 29, 2015

Sarah Colonna, Zack Pearlman and Doug Benson list new catchphrases for Arnold Schwarzenegger, #SummerACeleb to ring in beach season and invent topical ice cream flavors.
06/29/2015
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E128
Tuesday, June 30, 2015

The Meltdown's Jonah Ray, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani answer questions about "50 Shades of Grey," #AddGoatRuinAQuote and slur a new state slogan for Wisconsin.
06/30/2015
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E129
Wednesday, July 1, 2015

Brian Posehn, James Adomian and Arden Myrin come down with #ComicConAilments, get infuriated with innocuous videos and air their frustrations with the British.
07/01/2015
Full Ep
34:51
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E130
Extended - Thursday, July 2, 2015 - Uncensored

Hannibal Buress, Bridget Everett and Pete Holmes imagine what's #NothingMoreAmericanThan, hype up beatboxers and name male strippers in this uncensored, extended episode.
07/02/2015
Full Ep
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E131
Monday, July 20, 2015

Another Period's Riki Lindhome, Jason Ritter and Michael Ian Black write shark propaganda, pitch #HistoricalRealityShows and tweet from an early 20th century perspective
07/20/2015
