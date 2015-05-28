@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Season 2 E 121 • 06/17/2015
Chris Cubas, Hannah Hart and Matt Mira jot down some #BadYearbookMessages, recommend additions to Father's Day gifts and create robot breakup lines.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E110Extended - Thursday, May 28, 2015 - Uncensored
Chris D'Elia, Nick Swardson and Whitney Cummings list #DadRappers, guess where brazen travelers are headed and annoy Jack White in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/28/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E111Monday, June 1, 2015
Reggie Watts, Kate Berlant and Rory Scovel diagnose Enrique Iglesias's concert injury, come up with #BeatlesRecipes and list acts for the Gathering of the Juggalos lineup.
06/01/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E112Tuesday, June 2, 2015
Matt Braunger, Baron Vaughn and Greg Proops write headlines about Sepp Blatter's resignation, list #EroticBroadway productions and guess which "Uptown Funk" covers are real.
06/02/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E113Wednesday, June 3, 2015
Janet Varney, Felicia Day and Steve Agee suggest some culturally appropriate lyrics for Chet Haze, list their best #GeekPickUpLines and sell some useless items from SkyMall.
06/03/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E114Extended - Thursday, June 4, 2015 - Uncensored
Eli Roth, Gary Gulman and Nikki Glaser delve into Canada's secret kinkiness, title #NBASongs and witness grisly horror movie deaths in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/04/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E115Monday, June 8, 2015
Godfrey, Sean Donnelly and Jen Kirkman translate emoji into political platforms, sift through insignificant female roles from "Entourage" and heckle robots.
06/08/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E116Tuesday, June 9, 2015
Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett of Mystery Science Theater 3000 write clickbait headlines, name #BoringRealityShows and riff on awful movies on Vine.
06/09/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E117Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Megan Neuringer, Brandon Johnson and Jon Daly start a poetry slam, come up with #WeedCartoons and spoil the finale of "Bones."
06/10/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E119Monday, June 15, 2015
Margaret Cho, Matt Lucas and Dave Hill announce #MyCampaignIn3Words, sell fancy toilets and compete for the title of Mr. Smallest Penis 2015.
06/15/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E120Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Paul F. Tompkins, April Richardson and Ron Funches unveil their emoji passwords, mock movie theater marquees and propose new uses for the Stanley Cup.
06/16/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E122Extended - Thursday, June 18, 2015 - Uncensored
Spike Feresten, Alison Rosen and Greg Fitzsimmons describe their dream dads, review clumsy robots and list unappetizing meal services in this uncensored, extended episode.
06/18/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E123Monday, June 22, 2015
Sara Schaefer, Jason Sklar and Randy Sklar list #LameSuperGroups, audition for a Lifetime movie and pitch terrible events for minor league baseball fans.
06/22/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E124Tuesday, June 23, 2015
"Clipped" stars Ryan Pinkston, Ashley Tisdale and Lauren Lapkus invent Batman villains, confess #RegretfulSubjectLines and suggest new Olympic sports.
06/23/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E125Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Cameron Esposito, Hampton Yount and Todd Barry offer #3WordFashionAdvice, advertise their all-access livestreams and suggest new terms for female masturbation.
06/24/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E126Extended - Thursday, June 25, 2015 - Uncensored
Another Period's Kate Micucci, David Koechner and Will Sasso invent state fair food, bully microorganisms and heckle a 1920s comedian in this uncensored, extended episode.
06/25/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E127Monday, June 29, 2015
Sarah Colonna, Zack Pearlman and Doug Benson list new catchphrases for Arnold Schwarzenegger, #SummerACeleb to ring in beach season and invent topical ice cream flavors.
06/29/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E128Tuesday, June 30, 2015
The Meltdown's Jonah Ray, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani answer questions about "50 Shades of Grey," #AddGoatRuinAQuote and slur a new state slogan for Wisconsin.
06/30/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E129Wednesday, July 1, 2015
Brian Posehn, James Adomian and Arden Myrin come down with #ComicConAilments, get infuriated with innocuous videos and air their frustrations with the British.
07/01/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E130Extended - Thursday, July 2, 2015 - Uncensored
Hannibal Buress, Bridget Everett and Pete Holmes imagine what's #NothingMoreAmericanThan, hype up beatboxers and name male strippers in this uncensored, extended episode.
07/02/2015
