Swagasaurus
Slay or Nah: NFL Edition - Uncensored
Season 7 E 4 • 01/24/2017
James Davis takes football stars to task for making heinous fashion choices.
SwagasaurusS5 • E6Slay
We all know Beyoncé slays, and James Davis explains how you can, too.
08/01/2016
01:25
SwagasaurusS5 • E7Washed - Uncensored
James Davis explains how to avoid becoming washed -- unless you're a professional athlete, in which case it's probably unavoidable.
08/01/2016
00:54
SwagasaurusS6 • E1Swag Sports: Free Agents
Like NBA stars Kevin Durant and Dwyane Wade, James Davis is exploring his options this summer.
08/01/2016
01:15
SwagasaurusS6 • E2Slay or Nah: Protest Edition
James Davis offers some fashion advice for protesters.
08/08/2016
01:24
SwagasaurusS6 • E3Swag Sports: O.J. Simpson
Like many other Americans, James Davis is currently obsessed with O.J. Simpson, a man he relates to in certain non crime-related ways.
08/15/2016
00:58
SwagasaurusS6 • E4Slay or Nah: Celebrity Edition
James Davis praises a celebrity who continues to slay and encourages others to step up their fashion game.
08/22/2016
01:07
SwagasaurusS6 • E5Going OT - Uncensored
When James Davis had to go out of town for a gig, he ended up traveling more than he expected.
08/29/2016
01:01
SwagasaurusS7 • E1Sleigh or Nah: Holiday Edition
The Mall of America hired a Black man to play Santa Claus, and James doesn't understand why some people are upset about it.
12/28/2016
00:58
SwagasaurusS7 • E2Twitter Fingers
James Davis diagnoses Donald Trump with a social media sickness and calls on Hillary Clinton to get her head in the game.
01/10/2017
00:47
SwagasaurusS7 • E3Ooouuuu
Impressed when your friends get a bottle at the club? James Davis thanks Young M.A for this word of amazement.
01/17/2017
01:02
00:53
SwagasaurusS7 • E5Swag Sports: Raiders Move To Vegas
James Davis lays out some of the changes to expect when the Raiders relocate to Sin City.
01/31/2017
00:59
SwagasaurusS7 • E6Sus
James Davis calls out Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Donald Trump's cabinet for acting real suspicious.
02/07/2017
00:51
SwagasaurusS7 • E7Slay or Nah: NBA Edition
James Davis takes LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to task for their fashion choices.
02/14/2017
00:48
SwagasaurusS7 • E8Damn Gina
A 90s catchphrase rises from the dead as James defines it for a new generation.
02/21/2017
00:54
SwagasaurusS7 • E9Slay or Nah: Trump Edition
James Davis puts Ivanka and Melania Trump's wardrobe choices on blast.
02/28/2017
