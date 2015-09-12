@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, January 18, 2016
Season 3 E 49 • 01/18/2016
Adam Savage, Rich Eisen and Ron Funches make unremarkable Internet discoveries, spice things up with #SexyScience and weigh in on the musical talents of pro athletes.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E35Wednesday, December 9, 2015
Chris Fairbanks, April Richardson and Randy Liedtke guess what real-life women named Carol want for Christmas, list #RealisticResolutions and write cringeworthy erotic scenes.
12/09/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E37Monday, December 14, 2015
Jesse Joyce, Esther Ku and Al Jackson find out what the U.S. Googled the most this year, rock out to #GOPSongs and roast "Star Wars" characters.
12/14/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E38Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Andrew Santino, Meaghan Rath and Jak Knight name #HolidayCelebs, report crimes that are likely to be committed in Portland and polish their resumes for NASA.
12/15/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E39Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Justin Long, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Jon Daly give current events an 80s spin, list #OneLetterOffMovies and guess what's on the minds of weird-looking babies.
12/16/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E41Monday, January 4, 2016
Doug Benson, Jonah Ray and Michaela Watkins guess what's stalling the latest "Game of Thrones" book, jam out to #DemocratSongs and look for love on a racist dating site.
01/04/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E42Tuesday, January 5, 2016
Matt Besser, Mary Holland and Doug Benson give faces to inanimate objects, create #WeedMovies and add celebrities to the periodic table of elements.
01/05/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E43Wednesday, January 6, 2016
Jamie Lee, Chris Cubas and Doug Benson guess where the Internet's Waldos have been hiding, list #BirdCelebs and send video messages to the owner of a lost phone.
01/06/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E45Monday, January 11, 2016
Jackie Kashian, Pete Holmes and Brett Gelman deliver lines from bad commercials, #InternetABook and come up with weird awards show presenter pairings.
01/11/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E46Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Joe Randazzo, John Hodgman and Paul F. Tompkins caption "Star Wars" stock photos, come up with #PresidentialMovies and reveal the age cutoffs for some of life's milestones.
01/12/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E47Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Chelsea Davison, Adam Newman and Sean Donnelly try out "Harry Potter"-inspired pickup lines, #RuinALoveSong and explain the plots of Oscar-winning films in five words.
01/13/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E49Monday, January 18, 2016
Adam Savage, Rich Eisen and Ron Funches make unremarkable Internet discoveries, spice things up with #SexyScience and weigh in on the musical talents of pro athletes.
01/18/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E51Wednesday, January 20, 2016
James Davis, Flula Borg and Jen Kirkman name a newly discovered planet, come up with #FishHipHop terms and assign meanings to strangers' bizarre tattoos.
01/20/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E53Monday, January 25, 2016
Grace Helbig, Hari Kondabolu and Matt Braunger dispel myths about comedians, #AddSportsRuinAShow and supplement the messages on vintage motivational posters.
01/25/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E55Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Esther Povitsky, Brandon Wardell and Ryan Stout title articles found in unusual magazines, describe their #BaeIn3Words and pop the question at a Waffle House.
01/27/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E57Monday, February 1, 2016
Jonathan Kite, Phoebe Robinson and Alanna Ubach pitch commercial slogans for new Ken dolls, come up with #MOOvies and list the wholesome qualities that they seek in a partner.
02/01/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E58Tuesday, February 2, 2016
Dominic Monaghan, Liza Treyger and Mamrie Hart describe stock-photo drug dealers, pitch movie roles for Pope Francis and swipe right on photos of peculiar celebrity singles.
02/02/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E59Wednesday, February 3, 2016
Burnie Burns, Gavin Free and Colton Dunn make a case for wearing pajamas to court, sum up #BadKickstarterIn5Words and give superlatives to teens with bad yearbook photos.
02/03/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E61Monday, February 8, 2016
Nikki Glaser, Kevin Nealon and Jim Jefferies look back on presidential candidates' teen years, come up with #NSFWShows and respond to a bizarre Craigslist ad.
02/08/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E62Tuesday, February 9, 2016
Carmen Lynch, Brendon Walsh and Doug Benson try out a new Mardi Gras tradition, #GreetTheAliensIn5Words and give pop songs an arachnid twist.
02/09/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E63Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl guess celebrities' hidden talents, list #FastFoodBooks and try to win over canine voters.
02/10/2016
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021