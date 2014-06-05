Inside Amy Schumer
80s Ladies
Season 3 E 6 • 05/26/2015
Amy discovers the true meaning of the universe, rides a mechanical bull and defends Bill Cosby.
Inside Amy SchumerS2 • E6Down for Whatever
Amy encounters supernatural forces in her hotel, causes a drunken scene at a wedding and has her dream breakup come true.
05/06/2014
Inside Amy SchumerS2 • E7Slow Your Roll
Amy consults a celebrity nutritionist, feels uncomfortable about her new boyfriend's collection of inkblot tests and sells glasses to serial killers.
05/13/2014
Inside Amy SchumerS2 • E8Tyler Perry's Episode
Amy debates which movie to watch with her boyfriend, promotes a gel that helps with low estrogen levels and interviews a former flight attendant.
05/20/2014
Inside Amy SchumerS2 • E9Raise a Glass
Amy competes in a drunk cooking competition, holds a press conference to address a disastrous bachelorette party and delivers an obnoxious wedding toast.
05/27/2014
Inside Amy SchumerS2 • E10Slut-Shaming
Amy prepares to have sex, appears as a contestant on "Who's More Over Their Ex?" and holds a press conference to address allegations of misconduct.
06/03/2014
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E1Last F**kable Day
Amy raps about butts, learns what happens to women in Hollywood when they get older and tries out an arduous new birth control regimen.
04/21/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E2Cool with It
Amy goes to a strip club, appears in a self-affirming music video and supports her boyfriend's rap dreams.
04/28/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E312 Angry Men Inside Amy Schumer
A jury made up entirely of men debate whether or not Amy is hot enough to be on TV.
05/05/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E4I'm Sorry
Amy feels ignored at a bar, acts adorable on a late-night talk show and interviews a gigolo.
05/12/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E5Babies and Bustiers
Amy undergoes a butt enhancement procedure, competes in a beauty pageant and drops her rescue dog off at daycare.
05/19/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E7Fight Like a Girl
Amy helps her boyfriend buy a shirt, gets a mail-order husband and teaches a class in female emotional combat.
06/02/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E8Foam
Amy feels awkward bringing up her boyfriend in conversation, learns the downside of being a princess and helps her therapist through a tough time.
06/23/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E9Wingwoman
Amy tries to get her friend laid, stands trial as a witch and interviews a woman who used to be Amish.
06/30/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E103 Buttholes
Amy learns the truth about cockblocking, falls for a guy with an accent and gets smiling lessons.
07/07/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E1The World's Most Interesting Woman in the World
Amy gets a gynecological exam from Congress, shills for a product called Yo-Puss and pitches her idea for a historical musical to Lin-Manuel Miranda.
04/21/2016
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E2Welcome to the Gun Show
Amy hosts a home shopping show for gun enthusiasts, faces the wrath of a new Twitter feature and lands a role on "Game of Thrones."
04/28/2016
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E3Brave
Amy wins an Oscar, learns the secret to getting her male colleagues to listen to her and advertises a nanny service for women with philandering husbands.
05/05/2016
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E4Madame President
Amy faces a personal obstacle as the first female president, discovers a way to hide her tampons while she's at the office and interviews a diagnosed sociopath.
05/12/2016
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E5Madonna/Whore
Amy has trouble figuring out which persona to adopt in bed, gripes with her friends about how long it's been since she's had sex and goes on a "Sex and the City" bus tour.
05/19/2016
