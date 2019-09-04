Lights Out with David Spade
September 23, 2019 - Maria Bamford, Erik Griffin & Joel McHale
Season 1 E 28 • 09/23/2019
Maria Bamford, Erik Griffin and Joel McHale discuss Peter Dinklage's Emmy win, "Fleabag" star Brett Gelman calls in, and former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill tries stand-up.
Full Ep
21:29
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E18September 4, 2019 - Steve Rannazzisi, Kyle Dunnigan & Margaret Cho
Cocaine washes up on a beach in Florida, Heidi Klum gets an odd birthday gift, and Steve Rannazzisi, Kyle Dunnigan and Margaret Cho discuss Ariana Grande's Forever 21 lawsuit.
09/04/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E19September 5, 2019 - Anthony Jeselnik, J.B. Smoove & Annie Lederman
Anthony Jeselnik, J.B. Smoove and Annie Lederman weigh in on drag queen Farrah Moan's beef with Ariana Grande and a sexy pollution film, and NBA star Nick Young does stand-up.
09/05/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E20September 9, 2019 - Brett Gelman, Chance the Rapper & Judd Apatow
Brett Gelman, Chance the Rapper and Judd Apatow discuss Kanye West's Sunday Service, Kourtney Kardashian's health scare, and Antonio Brown's release from the Oakland Raiders.
09/09/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E21September 10, 2019 - Bhad Bhabie, Donnell Rawlings & Guy Branum
Bhad Bhabie, Donnell Rawlings and Guy Branum discuss Lindsay Lohan's return to music and Nicki Minaj's retirement, and Spade goes behind-the-scenes on "Bachelor in Paradise."
09/10/2019
Full Ep
21:38
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E22September 11, 2019 - Jay Leno, Natasha Leggero & Norm Macdonald
Jay Leno, Natasha Leggero and Norm Macdonald discuss self-driving cars and offer Spade advice about hosting a late-night show, and pro-racecar driver Kurt Busch stops by.
09/11/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E23September 12, 2019 - Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar & Rascal Flatts
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar talk Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's prison release and LeBron James's trademark request, and Spade interviews Rascal Flatts.
09/12/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E24September 16, 2019 - Bill Burr & Jim Jefferies
Bill Burr and Jim Jefferies discuss Shane Gillis's "Saturday Night Live" firing and Felicity Huffman's jail sentence, and Spade goes backstage at the Roast of Alec Baldwin.
09/16/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E25September 17, 2019 - Brad Williams, Rob Schneider, Jen Kirkman & Brian Simpson
Brad Williams, Rob Schneider and Jen Kirkman discuss Kanye West's choice not to let his daughter use makeup, Bobby Lee calls in, and comedian Brian Simpson performs.
09/17/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E26September 18, 2019 - Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana, Fred Armisen & Sean Penn
Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana and Fred Armisen discuss the newest bachelor on "The Bachelor" and Antonio Brown's odd doctor's visits, and Spade gets a tattoo from Sean Penn.
09/18/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E27September 19, 2019 - Nikki Glaser, Drew Carey & Fortune Feimster
Nikki Glaser, Drew Carey and Fortune Feimster talk about relationship rumors surrounding two "Dancing with the Stars" contestants and give their take on a new text-analyzing app.
09/19/2019
Full Ep
21:30
09/23/2019
Full Ep
21:28
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E29September 24, 2019 - Christina P., Michael Rapaport & Dulce Sloan
Christina P., Michael Rapaport and Dulce Sloan discuss Lindsay Lohan's "Xanax" music video, Jennifer Lawrence's Amazon wedding registry and a viral gender reveal stunt.
09/24/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E30September 25, 2019 - Greg Fitzsimmons, Bill Engvall & Annie Lederman
Greg Fitzsimmons, Bill Engvall and Annie Lederman discuss Jon Cryer's virginity rumors and a Tekashi 6ix9ine docuseries, and Spade moonlights on "Bachelor in Paradise."
09/25/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E31September 26, 2019 - Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon & Matt Walsh
Spade riffs on Tekashi 6ix9ine refusing witness protection, and Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon and Matt Walsh discuss Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime gig.
09/26/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E32September 30, 2019 - Erin Foster, Sara Foster & Kevin Nealon
Erin Foster, Sara Foster and Kevin Nealon discuss Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding, Aaron Carter's new face tattoo and Miley Cyrus's spat with her mom.
09/30/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E33October 1, 2019 - Tony Rock, Patton Oswalt & Lauren Sivan
Tony Rock, Patton Oswalt and Lauren Sivan discuss a California law benefitting college athletes and Kevin Durant's birthday party, and Spade honors lesser-known sports stars.
10/01/2019
Full Ep
21:28
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E34October 2, 2019 - Maya Rudolph & Martin Short
Spade dishes on Kanye West's accidental album release, and Maya Rudolph and Martin Short discuss helicopter parents and a vendor accused of scamming football fans.
10/02/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E35October 3, 2019 - Deon Cole, Todd Glass & Cristela Alonzo
Deon Cole, Todd Glass and Cristela Alonzo discuss Robert De Niro's legal woes and a viral subway opera singer, and Spade adds sound effects to Liz Carey's street interviews.
10/03/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E36October 7, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry & Chris Franjola
Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry and Chris Franjola discuss "Joker," Justin Bieber's feud with PETA and a trend of celebrities giving out their phone numbers on social media.
10/07/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E37October 8, 2019 - Megan Gailey, Chris Jericho & Brett Gelman
Megan Gailey, Chris Jericho and Brett Gelman discuss Instagram's latest update and Kylie Jenner's $3 million car, and Bobby Miyamoto performs.
10/08/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E38October 9, 2019 - Leighton Meester, Taran Killam & Brad Garrett
Leighton Meester, Taran Killam and Brad Garrett of "Single Parents" discuss Drake's feud with his dad and a bridesmaid-for-hire service, and Spade's mom critiques the show.
10/09/2019
Highlight
05:40
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E38"Walking Dead" Ratings Plummet, Snoop Dogg's Stripper-Filled Performance & Drake's Beef with His Dad
"The Walking Dead" sees a ratings dip, Snoop Dogg catches heat for a rowdy college show, and Leighton Meester, Taran Killam and Brad Garrett discuss Drake's feud with his dad.
10/09/2019
