Season 1 E 2 • 07/25/2016

James dishes out a harsh goodbye to bothersome people.

S1 • E1
One Hundred - Uncensored

In an effort to encourage honesty, James breaks down what it really means to keep it 100.
07/25/2016
00:10

Swagasaurus
S1 • E2
James dishes out a harsh goodbye to bothersome people.
07/25/2016
01:33

Swagasaurus
S1 • E3
Curve

James proves that resilience is the key to overcoming rejection, especially when that rejection comes from Kevin Hart.
07/25/2016
00:53

Swagasaurus
S1 • E4
Fetty

James updates classic songs using a new slang word for money.
07/25/2016
01:21

Swagasaurus
S1 • E5
Lookin' Friday - Uncensored

James gives a lesson in how to look your Friday best.
07/25/2016
00:47

Swagasaurus
S1 • E6
Netflix and Chill - Uncensored

James explores elements of the modern-day booty call.
07/25/2016
01:20

Swagasaurus
S1 • E7
Trap

James dives deep into the world of hustling and tips his hat to famous trap queens.
07/25/2016
01:07

Swagasaurus
S2 • E6
Cuffin' Season

James ushers in the cold weather months with some relationship advice for singles.
07/25/2016
01:13

Swagasaurus
S2 • E3
F**kboy - Uncensored

James breaks down the characteristics of a typical f**kboy.
07/25/2016
01:09

Swagasaurus
S2 • E1
Meeking - Uncensored

James dives deep into the origins of social media pettiness, starting with the Twitter war between rappers Drake and Meek Mill.
07/25/2016
01:03

Swagasaurus
S2 • E4
Salty

James Davis uses a huge disappointment from his past to explain the meaning of the word "salty."
08/01/2016
01:02

Swagasaurus
S2 • E2
Thirsty

According to James Davis, being an extra in a Christina Aguilera music video is the definition of thirst.
08/01/2016
