Broken People

Sick and Jaunty - Uncensored

Season 1 E 3 • 07/20/2015

Taylor tries to come up with a plan to join her friends in Paris, but Jared's illness keeps her stuck in the house.

Broken People
S1 • E1
Smoking - Uncensored

When Taylor takes up smoking, Jared begins to worry that she won't need him anymore.
07/20/2015
Full Ep
05:58

Broken People
S1 • E2
Risotto - Uncensored

Jared finds himself in crisis mode after Taylor gets mad at him and locks herself in the bathroom.
07/20/2015
Full Ep
06:28

