Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
Shalewa Sharpe – "Self-Care Is About Being as Moist as Possible" – Uncensored
Season 6 E 4 • 05/15/2020
Shalewa Sharpe demonstrates how black people react to an actually skilled white person and details all the products that make up her home spa.
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E6Jak Knight - When Your Uncle Teaches You How to Go Down on a Woman - Uncensored
Jak Knight warns his audiences to test their sexual boundaries before they’re old and remembers when his uncle taught him about sex by eating crab.
01/24/2020
08:09
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E7Opey Olagbaju - The Weirdly Racial Undertones of "Willy Wonka" - Uncensored
Opey Olagbaju reports a strange yet true story from the world of Nigerian politics and offers an alternate history of the Oompa Loompas.
01/31/2020
08:13
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E8Molly Austin - It’s Only a Walk of Shame If He Doesn’t Make You Come - Uncensored
Molly Austin fantasizes about her life as your stepmom and recalls an incredible night of sex.
01/31/2020
07:33
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E9Noah Gardenswartz - Why You Can Still Be Prejudiced Even If You Love Everyone - Uncensored
Noah Gardenswartz complains about his wife eating an apple in bed and explains how you don’t have to hate someone to be racist.
02/07/2020
07:45
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E10Jay Jurden - "My Boyfriend Wants to Adopt a Pet Raccoon" - Uncensored
Jay Jurden discusses why he doesn’t want a pet raccoon and claims that New York City makes you gay.
02/07/2020
06:04
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E11Paris Sashay - How to Spend Over $200 on Sex Supplies - Uncensored
Paris Sashay talks about going on an inadvertently expensive first date and recalls buying a dildo and a pair of shoes to accommodate her girlfriend’s kinky request.
02/19/2020
07:55
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E12Greta Titelman - When Your Beach Date Becomes a Huge Mistake - Uncensored
Greta Titelman shares how her surfing date ended up being a total disaster and explains why she loves sports bars.
02/19/2020
15:55
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E1Yamaneika Saunders - Why Would You Hand Me Your Baby on a Plane? - Uncensored
Yamaneika Saunders complains about plane etiquette, recalls getting into a fight at Golden Corral and explains why she doesn’t want her mother to visit.
05/09/2020
09:29
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E2Bob The Drag Queen - Life-Changing Sex Tips - Uncensored
Bob The Drag Queen explains the punishment for insulting the LGBTQ+ community on TV and offers some advice on how to give blow jobs.
05/09/2020
07:47
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E3Matthew Broussard - The Spice Girls Don’t Know What They Really, Really Want - Uncensored
Matthew Broussard knows exactly why people love Austin, Texas, so much and discusses the upside to New York’s high rent prices.
05/15/2020
12:57
08:18
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E5Dan St. Germain - Getting Pegged for the First Time - Uncensored
Dan St. Germain explains why he prefers blacking out on weed and remembers when he and his wife tried pegging for the first time.
05/22/2020
08:18
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E6Guy Montgomery - How You Can Personally Fight Climate Change
Guy Montgomery confesses that he didn't expect so many Americans to have American accents and reveals how he's personally combatting climate change.
05/22/2020
06:32
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E7Kellen Erskine - "It's Weird That We Love Costco So Much"
Kellen Erskine urges everyone to return their shopping carts and explains the appeal of Costco Wholesale.
05/29/2020
07:29
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E8Sydnee Washington - "Women Need a Lot of Things to Have an Orgasm" - Uncensored
Sydnee Washington disappoints the straight men in her audience and lists all the things she needs to feel relaxed enough to orgasm.
05/29/2020
07:36
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E9Hunter Duncan - The Weirdest Question to Ask Your Sperm Donor - Uncensored
Hunter Duncan describes the feminism competition among men and reveals the question that caught him off guard when his friend asked him to be a sperm donor.
06/05/2020
09:08
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E10Daniel Webb - "I'm Tired of Being Ruled by Ugly People" - Uncensored
Daniel Webb talks about growing up in Texas when George W. Bush was governor and shares his frustrations about reading the news.
06/05/2020
06:19
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E11George Civeris - What You Should Do After a Breakup
George Civeris claims he’s a member of an underrepresented sexual demographic and explains how he coped with his breakup.
06/12/2020
08:42
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E12Martha Kelly - "I Miss When Oprah Was in Charge" - Uncensored
Martha Kelly imagines a new kind of escape room adventure, weighs in on topical stories from two years ago and shares her favorite things in the world.
06/12/2020
09:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E13Matt Bearden - It's Impossible to Hide a Snack from a Kid - Uncensored
Matt Bearden details everything he goes through to eat a snack in a child-filled home and discusses why he’d never relive high school if given the chance.
06/19/2020
