Comedy Central Presents
Natasha Leggero
Season 15 E 16 • 03/25/2011
Natasha Leggero explains how to brag in Las Vegas, describes New York City's illegal handbag district and shares her thoughts on the parental takeover of Facebook.
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E6Nate Bargatze
Nate Bargatze describes the way he'd defend himself against home intruders, explains why he'd rather eat miserable animals and compares marriage to a mosh pit.
02/04/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E7Hari Kondabolu
Hari Kondabolu educates his audience on the importance of spaying and neutering hippies, how to pronounce the name Deyf, and the link between Jesus and white chocolate.
02/11/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E8Jack Whitehall
Jack Whitehall gripes about living with his parents, recalls using questionable self-defense tactics in a bar fight and talks about his love for "America's Next Top Model."
02/11/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E9Al Jackson
Al Jackson talks about assembling his drinking crew, the worst part of parent-teacher conferences and finding out what a latte is the hard way.
02/18/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E10Kyle Kinane
Kyle Kinane makes remarkably bad decisions, from hooking up at Medieval Times to buying his own clothes back at thrift stores.
02/25/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E11Matt Fulchiron
Matt Fulchiron talks about quitting his gym, explains why he loves the recession and laments the realities of buying an air mattress.
02/25/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E13Jessi Klein
Jessi Klein offers up rules for disclosing STDs, administering spankings and eating chocolate that reinforces stereotypes.
03/04/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E12Mike Vecchione
Mike Vecchione talks about counseling kids in gangs, admits he doesn't like algebra and reveals how to get out of any conversation.
03/04/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E14Louis Katz
Louis Katz talks about being Jewish at Christmastime, dating a pescatarian and joining the marching band in high school
03/11/2011
Comedy Central PresentsS15 • E15Jay Larson
Jay Larson talks about bringing his own food to the movie theater, describes how everything is good luck to his mother and explains why he isn't ready for kids.
03/11/2011
