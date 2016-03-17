The Lounge

The Lounge
S1 • E1
What's My Name? - Uncensored

On St. Patrick's Day, the employees of Joseph McKibben Middle School get into trouble with the tough janitor.
03/17/2016
Full Ep
01:35

The Lounge
S1 • E2
Easter Eggin' - Uncensored

Four guys travel to their boss's mansion to pull their traditional Easter prank on him.
03/27/2016
Full Ep
01:23

The Lounge
S1 • E3
Stuntin' - Uncensored

Carl comes to collect rent money from Coach and Keith, but when they don't have it, he demands collateral.
04/18/2016
Full Ep
01:21

The Lounge
S1 • E4
Best Buds Brigade's 4/20 Bash - Uncensored

Even though the guys have to go to work on 4/20, they find a way to celebrate their favorite holiday.
04/20/2016
Full Ep
01:09

The Lounge
S1 • E5
Trash Day - Uncensored

On Earth Day, the guys dispose of their trash in the least eco-friendly way imaginable.
04/22/2016
Full Ep
00:59

The Lounge
S1 • E6
2 Parties 1 School - Uncensored

A very drunk Carl interrupts the guys' Cinco de Mayo party -- and falls right into their trap.
05/05/2016
Full Ep
01:29

The Lounge
S1 • E7
Visiting Hours - Uncensored

The guys accompany Keith to jail to visit his incarcerated mom on Mother's Day.
05/08/2016
Full Ep
01:02

01:27

The Lounge
S1 • E9
Best Buds - Uncensored

The guys audition for a reality show but don't do a very good job of selling themselves.
06/08/2016
Full Ep
01:24

The Lounge
S1 • E10
Hot Boyz - Uncensored

Since their air conditioner is broken, Coach and Keith reach out to the rest of the guys to see if anyone will let them come over to escape the heat.
06/14/2016
Full Ep
01:05

The Lounge
S1 • E11
Jurassic Spark - Uncensored

While a drug dog patrols the school, the guys pass the time by smoking salvia -- with terrifying results.
06/20/2016
Full Ep
01:06

The Lounge
S1 • E12
Gimme the Loot - Uncensored

The guys decide to settle the score with an ice cream man who's treated them unfairly.
06/28/2016
Full Ep
01:32

The Lounge
S1 • E13
Feel the Heat - Uncensored

The guys decide to settle the score with an ice cream man who's treated them unfairly.
08/05/2016
