The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
October 2, 2017 - Robin Thede
Season 23 E 1 • 10/02/2017
Las Vegas experiences the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Tom Price resigns as secretary of Health and Human Services, and Robin Thede discusses "The Rundown."
More
Watching
Full Ep
30:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E167Extended - September 12, 2017 - Maria Sharapova
Ted Cruz gets mired in a Twitter porn scandal, Michelle Wolf compares Miss America contestants to President Trump, and Maria Sharapova discusses her book "Unstoppable."
09/12/2017
Full Ep
25:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E168Extended - September 13, 2017 - Tom Morello & Chuck D
Michael Kosta polls the public on problematic statues, Muslims in Myanmar face violence from the Buddhist-majority military, and Tom Morello & Chuck D talk Prophets of Rage.
09/13/2017
Full Ep
25:09
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E169Extended - September 14, 2017 - Joey Soloway
President Trump's bipartisan DACA deal leaves supporters sour, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to a controversial tweet from ESPN's Jemele Hill, and Joey Soloway discusses "Transparent."
09/14/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E170Extended - September 18, 2017 - Gucci Mane
President Trump attacks Hillary Clinton on Twitter, Trevor profiles Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Gucci Mane discusses "The Autobiography of Gucci Mane."
09/18/2017
Full Ep
23:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E171Extended - September 19, 2017 - Olivia Munn
President Trump addresses the U.N. General Assembly, Desi Lydic finds out how a U.S. border wall could affect businesses, and Olivia Munn discusses "The LEGO Ninjago Movie."
09/19/2017
Full Ep
24:01
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E172Extended - September 20, 2017 - Ellen Pao
Sean Spicer struggles to find a job, Lewis Black weighs in on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, and tech investor Ellen Pao discusses her memoir "Reset."
09/20/2017
Full Ep
25:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E173Extended - September 21, 2017 - Bill Gates
Robert Mueller zones in on Paul Manafort, Roy Wood Jr. addresses Toys "R" Us's bankruptcy, and Bill Gates discusses his foundation's efforts to fight poverty and disease.
09/21/2017
Full Ep
25:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E174Extended - September 25, 2017 - Katy Tur
NFL players take a knee in solidarity against President Trump, Trevor questions the White House's response to black people who protest, and Katy Tur discusses "Unbelievable."
09/25/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E175September 26, 2017 - Kathryn Miles
White House officials are accused of using private email accounts, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how a subscription service is ending racism, and Kathryn Miles discusses "Quakeland."
09/26/2017
Full Ep
24:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E176Extended - September 27, 2017 - America Ferrera
Alabama votes against the candidate President Trump endorsed in the GOP Senate primary, Michelle Wolf examines an NCAA scandal, and America Ferrera discusses "Superstore."
09/27/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E1October 2, 2017 - Robin Thede
Las Vegas experiences the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Tom Price resigns as secretary of Health and Human Services, and Robin Thede discusses "The Rundown."
10/02/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E2Extended - October 3, 2017 - Jim Himes
Fox News struggles to process the mass shooting in Las Vegas, O.J. Simpson is released from prison, and Representative Jim Himes weighs in on U.S. gun control.
10/03/2017
Full Ep
23:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E3Extended - October 4, 2017 - John Hodgman
Michael Kosta explains how Russia spreads fake news across social media in the U.S., Neal Brennan examines the gun control debate, and John Hodgman discusses "Vacationland."
10/04/2017
Full Ep
25:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E4Extended - October 5, 2017 - Kenya Barris
Pro-life Congressman Tim Murphy resigns after encouraging his mistress to get an abortion, Trevor marks the anniversary of Pussygate, and Kenya Barris discusses "Black-ish."
10/05/2017
Full Ep
28:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E6Extended - October 17, 2017 - Arne Duncan & Curtis Toler
President Trump buddies up to Mitch McConnell at a surprise presser, Ronny Chieng learns about Chicago's jail pizza program, and Arne Duncan and Curtis Toler discuss CRED.
10/17/2017
Full Ep
25:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E7Extended - October 18, 2017 - Lena Waithe
From Chicago, Michelle Wolf weighs in on Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults, Dulce Sloan learns about Young Chicago Authors, and Lena Waithe discusses "The Chi."
10/18/2017
Full Ep
29:42
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E8Extended - October 19, 2017 - Vic Mensa
President Trump feuds with Gold Star families, Hasan Minhaj explains how Chicago could prevent a nuclear attack from North Korea, and Vic Mensa discusses "The Autobiography."
10/19/2017
Full Ep
25:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E9Extended - October 23, 2017 - Khizr Khan
John Kelly lies about a congresswoman while defending President Trump, Fox News shows selective outrage over sexual harassment, and Khizr Khan discusses "An American Family."
10/23/2017
Full Ep
22:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E12Extended - October 26, 2017 - Miles Teller & Jason Hall
President Trump responds to the opioid epidemic, Roy Wood Jr. warns against racist Halloween costumes, and Miles Teller and Jason Hall discuss "Thank You for Your Service."
10/26/2017
Full Ep
24:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E13Extended - October 30, 2017 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Paul Manafort is indicted by Robert Mueller, Trevor breaks down the biggest headlines of the weekend, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his book "We Were Eight Years in Power."
10/30/2017
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021