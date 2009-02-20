Comedy Central Presents
John Mulaney
Season 13 E 23 • 04/03/2009
John Mulaney gains a new perspective on adulthood and reveals what he's learned from watching way too many episodes of "Law & Order."
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E13Greer Barnes
Greer Barnes talks about scuba diving in Australia, reporting suspicious packages on the subway and answering his girlfriend's bizarre questions.
02/20/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E14Red Grant
Red Grant talks about ugly babies, bad drivers and making decisions in the grocery store checkout line.
02/20/2009
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E15Eddie Ifft
Eddie Ifft compares the prices of oil and printer ink cartridges, talks about traveling in Amsterdam and explains why drugs should be legal for the elderly.
02/27/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E16Chris Porter
Chris Porter talks about marrying young, the difficulties of texting and people who honk their horn in traffic.
02/27/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E17Jimmy Carr (2009)
Jimmy Carr explains what makes Britain so great, sets the mood for his philosophical musings and wonders why sex is always better in a hotel.
03/06/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E18Erin Foley
Erin Foley discusses meeting people at the gym, realistic Taco Bell commercials and vegan cookbooks.
03/06/2009
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E19Greg Warren
Greg Warren talks about working at Denny's, the difficulties of switching tables at a restaurant and the reason he quit the Army.
03/13/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E20Tom Rhodes
Tom Rhodes explains why Oprah Winfrey should be the pope, questions Christians who are on low-carb diets and talks about losing a boxing match.
03/13/2009
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E21Josh Blue
Josh Blue discusses his new hairdo, being drug tested for the Paralympic Games and meeting his wife's parents for the first time.
03/27/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E22Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham serenades his audience with tales of sexual confusion, high school hookups and every other source of human awkwardness.
03/27/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E23John Mulaney
John Mulaney gains a new perspective on adulthood and reveals what he's learned from watching way too many episodes of "Law & Order."
04/03/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E1Tony Rock
Tony Rock talks about a noteworthy strip club experience in Iowa, legalizing marijuana, and the difference between men and women when they get sick after a night of partying.
02/19/2010
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E2Doug Williams
Doug Williams thinks the end times are here, proposes expiration dates for marriage licenses, and talks about lying on job applications.
02/19/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E3Owen Benjamin
Owen Benjamin talks about drinking alone, describes being mistaken for someone famous in New York City and sings "The Breakup Song."
02/26/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E4Pete Holmes
Pete Holmes investigates a government conspiracy called Facebook and studies the presidential potential of YouTube commenters.
02/26/2010
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E22Myq Kaplan
Myq Kaplan talks about cheating death, explains why he won't ask the audience questions and imagines science fiction in ancient Greece.
03/02/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E5Rob Riggle
Rob Riggle describes the nightmare that is a football stadium men's room, why he loathes the elderly and how conversations with his best friend make him look awful.
03/05/2010
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E6Jon Lajoie
Jon Lajoie sings about being an average guy, creates an anthem for stoners and debuts a modern birthday song.
03/05/2010
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E7Julian McCullough
Julian McCullough ponders what's inside women's purses, reveals his fears of becoming a cat lady and explains why he won't buy curtains.
03/12/2010
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E8Shane Mauss
Shane Mauss talks about his plan to deter burglars from robbing him, freak accidents at Six Flags and questionable figures of speech.
03/12/2010
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021