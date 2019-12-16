Lights Out with David Spade
January 16, 2020 - Joel McHale, Guy Branum & Lizzy Cooperman
Season 1 E 79 • 01/16/2020
Joel McHale, Guy Branum and Lizzy Cooperman discuss Mark Wahlberg's beef with Dr. Oz, Chris Franjola calls in, and Spade shares his deleted scene from "9-1-1: Lone Star."
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E68December 16, 2019 - Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes & Moshe Kasher
Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes and Moshe Kasher react to self-pitying comments by Harvey Weinstein and photos from A-lister birthday parties, and Spade sits down with his mom Judy.
12/16/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E69December 17, 2019 - King Bach, Erik Griffin & Cristela Alonzo
King Bach, Erik Griffin and Cristela Alonzo talk about "Cats" star Jason Derulo's claim about his penis and discuss a new Instagram feature, and Spade angles for a job.
12/17/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E70December 18, 2019 - Adam Sandler
"Uncut Gems" star Adam Sandler sits down with Spade to take questions from the audience and chat about their long history together as friends and comedy collaborators.
12/18/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E71December 19, 2019 - Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons & Nicole Byer
Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons and Nicole Byer discuss Kate Beckinsale's marriage advice, Nick Swardson calls in, and Sarah Tiana watches "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/19/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E73January 7, 2020 - Marcella Arguello, Benji Aflalo & Rick Ingraham
Marcella Arguello, Benji Aflalo and Rick Ingraham discuss the new contestant on "The Bachelor" and Sharon Stone's dating app blunder, and Spade dishes on his Aspen, CO, trip.
01/07/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E74January 8, 2020 - Erik Griffin, Justin Martindale & Morgan Stewart
Erik Griffin, Justin Martindale and Morgan Stewart discuss a shakeup in Britain's royal family and Pope Francis's hand-slapping controversy, and Karamo Brown tries stand-up.
01/08/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E75January 9, 2020 - Nikki Glaser, Tony Rock & Sarah Tiana
Nikki Glaser, Tony Rock and Sarah Tiana discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figure drama, Elon Musk and Grimes's baby rumors and disturbing statistics about spiders.
01/09/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E76January 13, 2020 - Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz & Jeremiah Watkins
Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins discuss the 2020 Oscar snubs, the launch of Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina-scented candle and Drake's million-dollar gift to himself.
01/13/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E77January 14, 2020 - Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan & Chris Hardwick
Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick discuss the champagne drama on "The Bachelor," Cardi B's political aspirations and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new TV series.
01/14/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E78January 15, 2020 - Jameela Jamil, Fortune Feimster & Greg Fitzsimmons
Jameela Jamil, Fortune Feimster and Greg Fitzsimmons discuss Tekashi 69's prison request and Ja Rule's new tax company, and Spade spices up "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
01/15/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E80January 20, 2020 - Brad Garrett, Erik Griffin & Punkie Johnson
Brad Garrett, Erik Griffin and Punkie Johnson discuss Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion and Beyonce's gift to her celebrity pals, and comedian Dylan Sullivan performs.
01/20/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E81January 21, 2020 - Annie Lederman, Doug Benson & Steve Rannazzisi
Annie Lederman, Doug Benson and Steve Rannazzisi discuss Diplo's bracket for "The Bachelor" and a new facial recognition app, and reality star Nick Viall tries stand-up.
01/21/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E82January 22, 2020 - Jessimae Peluso, Josh Wolf & Arielle Vandenberg
Jessimae Peluso, Josh Wolf and Arielle Vandenberg discuss the death of Mr. Peanut, a lawsuit over a Ben & Jerry's slogan and the spread of a bizarre TikTok phenomenon.
01/22/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E83January 23, 2020 - Yamaneika Saunders, Andrew Santino & Tim Dillon
Yamaneika Saunders, Andrew Santino and Tim Dillon discuss Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty's assault accusations, a rise in scooter injuries and StubHub's loans for NFL fans.
01/23/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E84January 27, 2020 - Kira Soltanovich, Chris Franjola & Brendan Schaub
Kira Soltanovich, Chris Franjola and Brendan Schaub discuss the 2020 Grammy Awards and a lavish birthday party for Kylie Jenner's toddler, and Spade auditions for "Dolittle."
01/27/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E85January 28, 2020 - Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray & Tony Rock
Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray and Tony Rock discuss Mattel's inclusive Barbie dolls, a trip for "The Bachelor" contestants and Vermont's emoji license plates.
01/28/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E86January 29, 2020 - Christina P., Moshe Kasher & Preacher Lawson
Christina P., Moshe Kasher and Preacher Lawson discuss new additions to "The Bachelor" franchise, Lil Jon calls in, and Spade marvels at a dog's viral encounter with a snake.
01/29/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E87January 30, 2020 - Brent Morin, Benji Aflalo & Megan Gailey
Brent Morin, Benji Aflalo and Megan Gailey discuss a Minnie Mouse performer's brawl with a Las Vegas security guard, game day prop bets and Offset's L.A. incident.
01/30/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E88February 3, 2020 - Pete Holmes, Dana Gould & Cristela Alonzo
Pete Holmes, Dana Gould and Cristela Alonzo discuss Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show and Post Malone's pricey club outing, and Spade reveals his "Puppy Bowl" gig.
02/03/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E89February 4, 2020 - Rachel Mac, Randy Sklar & Jason Sklar
Rachel Mac, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar discuss the Academy's Twitter slipup and Elon Musk's music career, and Bobby Miyamoto has dinner with "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown.
02/04/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E89Bobby Miyamoto's Date with "The Bachelorette" Star Hannah Brown
Spade acts as a chaperone for show writer Bobby Miyamoto during a practice date with the star of "The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown.
02/04/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E89The Academy's Twitter Blunder & The Halftime Show Sparks a Surge in Searches for Pornhub
Rachel Mac, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar discuss the Academy's deleted tweet predicting Oscars winners and how the NFL halftime show inspired Pornhub's user searches.
02/04/2020
