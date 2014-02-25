@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Thursday, March 13, 2014
Season 1 E 54 • 03/13/2014
Nikki Glaser, Steve Agee and Kyle Kinane listen to Japanese teenagers sing heavy metal songs about chocolate, translate emoji sentences involving squid and list #AlcoHolidays.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E44Tuesday, February 25, 2014
Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs and Jim Rash of NBC's "Community" come up with failed college names, read Twitter confessions and get a visit from Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson.
02/25/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E45Wednesday, February 26, 2014
Natasha Leggero, Andy Daly and Rob Corddry create drunken movie titles, list bad Kickstarter projects and review baby poop sausage.
02/26/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E46Thursday, February 27, 2014
Grace Helbig, Hannah Hart and Mamrie Hart, stars of the new film "Camp Takota," create new Oscar categories and learn how to give a proper cat massage.
02/27/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E47Monday, March 3, 2014
Kurt Braunohler, Chris Jericho and Andy Kindler create food-inspired songs for Fat Tuesday, title Vines from spring break and peruse the BodyBuilding.com message boards.
03/03/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E48Tuesday, March 4, 2014
Al Madrigal and the Sklar Brothers celebrate National Pancake Day, come up with half-baked ideas for video games and help J.J. Abrams cast the new "Star Wars" film.
03/04/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E49Wednesday, March 5, 2014
Paul F. Tompkins, Maria Bamford and Paul Scheer create bad science fiction movie titles, help sell DIY products and explore the depths of Vin Diesel's Facebook page.
03/05/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E50Thursday, March 6, 2014
Will Ferrell stops by to judge animal cuteness with Rob Huebel, Michaela Watkins and Doug Benson before the comedians take on bro pics and Groupon.
03/06/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E51Monday, March 10, 2014
Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and Ralph Garman create awful band names, find out which male celebs clean up the prettiest and list strange new Netflix categories.
03/10/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E52Tuesday, March 11, 2014
Dominic Monaghan, Kulap Vilaysack and Howard Kremer list #SpringBreakBooks, watch creepy mascot sex and finish #ThatAwkwardMoment tweets.
03/11/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E53Wednesday, March 12, 2014
Jonah Ray, Wil Wheaton and Matt Mira list #FilthyCelebrities, watch public access TV stars and come up with bad podcasts before being joined by special guest Walton Goggins.
03/12/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E54Thursday, March 13, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Steve Agee and Kyle Kinane listen to Japanese teenagers sing heavy metal songs about chocolate, translate emoji sentences involving squid and list #AlcoHolidays.
03/13/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E55Monday, March 24, 2014
W. Kamau Bell, Eliza Skinner and Hannibal Buress find ways to #RuinAChildrensBook, guess what a record-breaker typed with his nose and list classic white people hashtags.
03/24/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E56Tuesday, March 25, 2014
Todd Barry, Jenny Johnson and Mike Lawrence take a look at what's going on at Walmart, list #CrappySnacks and caption a viewer-submitted selfie.
03/25/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E57Wednesday, March 26, 2014
Michelle Buteau, Neal Brennan and Dan Levy list #SchlongSongs, name weird Japanese technology and battle for a Nic Cage pillowcase.
03/26/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E58Thursday, March 27, 2014
Megan Neuringer, Ben Kronberg and Greg Proops come up with #BadBooze, watch sports fans dance on the jumbotron and list unappealing Airbnb listings.
03/27/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E59Monday, March 31, 2014
Seth Green, Rachel Bloom and Kevin Shinick name heart attack-inducing stadium foods, admire "Star Wars" fan art and list lame action figures.
03/31/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E60Tuesday, April 1, 2014
Kumail Nanjiani, Thomas Middleditch and T.J. Miller celebrate April Fools' Day with David Hasselhoff, list #FailedApps and tweet as a redneck possum.
04/01/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E61Wednesday, April 2, 2014
Rhys Darby, Amber Tamblyn and Kurt Braunohler list #ButtFlix titles, sing patriotic theme songs and fill in the blanks on OkCupid profiles.
04/02/2014
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E62Thursday, April 3, 2014
Patton Oswalt, Blaine Capatch and Brian Posehn guess a congressional candidate's alter ego, list #WorseWrestlers and petition the White House.
04/03/2014
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E63Monday, April 7, 2014
Arden Myrin, Kate Walsh and Jim Jefferies guess what YouTubers are ranting about, write an online dating profile for Vladimir Putin and list terrible Facebook statuses.
04/07/2014
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021