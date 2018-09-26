South Park
Dead Kids
Season 22 E 1 • 09/26/2018
Randy is desperate to help Sharon get her emotions under control and Cartman unexpectedly fails his math test.
21:55
Sharon is abnormally emotional and it's really getting Randy down.
09/26/2018
21:59
South ParkS22 • E2A Boy and a Priest
A very special relationship has developed between Butters and the Parish Priest. When the town finds the church doors locked and no sign of the pair, they call in the Catholic Church.
10/03/2018
21:58
South ParkS22 • E3The Problem with a Poo
Mr. Hankey's offensive behavior puts him in jeopardy of being fired as the director of the annual Christmas pageant. Meanwhile at South Park Elementary, Strong Woman and PC Principal face a whole new set of challenges in their relationship.
10/10/2018
21:59
South ParkS22 • E4Tegridy Farms
Butters is selling vape pens and all kinds of fruity-flavored vape accessories at school. Meanwhile, Randy decides he should move the family to the country and take up farming.
10/17/2018
22:00
South ParkS22 • E5The Scoots
This year, a revolution in mobility is changing Halloween for everyone. Chaos erupts as every kid is out to get more candy than they have ever gotten before. Mr. Mackey and the rest of the adults are hoarding emergency supplies and hoping to survive until morning.
10/31/2018
21:59
South ParkS22 • E6Time To Get Cereal
When dead citizens start popping up all over town, the boys realize they need Al Gore’s help. The boys are willing to do almost anything to save the town, and themselves, but it may be too late.
11/07/2018
21:59
South ParkS22 • E7Nobody Got Cereal?
The boys break out of jail and are on the run from the police and ManBearPig. Satan steps up to help the boys and the rest of the citizens of South Park.
11/14/2018
21:58
South ParkS22 • E8Buddha Box
Cartman just can’t deal with people any longer. They get in the way of what’s most important in his life.
11/28/2018
21:59
South ParkS22 • E9Unfulfilled
The citizens of South Park are enjoying all the perks of being a company town when the Amazon Fulfillment Center moves in. Everything is just swell until the contradictions inherent in capitalism threaten to bring down the entire system.
12/05/2018
21:59
South ParkS22 • E10Bike Parade
Despite the chaos at the Amazon Fulfillment Center, the Bike Parade is still on. The boys’ chance of winning is in jeopardy when Kenny resists commercialism in solidarity with the striking workers.
12/12/2018
