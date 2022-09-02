Fairview
Cancel Culture
Season 1 E 2 • 02/16/2022
The locals of Fairview fight to keep their signature song when its singer is caught up in a controversy, while Breckman hatches a plan to become so successful he can never be canceled.
More
Watching
Full Ep
22:24
FairviewS1 • E1COVID Party
Mayor Kelly fights through the bummer of a major COVID-19 surge by hosting the ultimate football watch party, and Beef gets into hot water when his mom catches him messing with vaccines.
02/09/2022
Full Ep
21:23
FairviewS1 • E2Cancel Culture
The locals of Fairview fight to keep their signature song when its singer is caught up in a controversy, while Breckman hatches a plan to become so successful he can never be canceled.
02/16/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
FairviewS1 • E3Fulfillment
Fed up with the horrible working conditions at the Omni Fulfillment Center, Fairview residents open OnlyFans accounts, and Todd's new career drives a wedge between him and his family.
02/23/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FairviewS1 • E4Crime Spike
The townsfolk get whipped into a frenzy over media reports of a crime wave, and Mayor Kelly approves a massive increase of police funding to get out of a marriage proposal.
03/02/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FairviewS1 • E5Critical Race Theory
Terrified by the prospect of learning historical facts about discrimination, the townsfolk launch a mission to stop a delivery of three library books.
03/09/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FairviewS1 • E6Crypto
A Luck Dragon arrives and promises prosperity to anyone willing to go all in on crypto, and when everyone buys into the cool new currency, some of Fairview's residents get very rich.
03/16/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FairviewS1 • E7Climate Catastrophe
When the kids of Fairview start protesting climate change, the adults brainstorm ways to appease their demands without making the slightest compromise, and Beef finds his loyalties divided.
03/23/2022
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021