The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - June 19, 2018 - Becca Heller
Season 23 E 132 • 06/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E122Extended - May 31, 2018 - Cynthia Nixon
Kim Kardashian meets with President Trump at the White House, Ronny Chieng takes aim at a greedy televangelist, and Cynthia Nixon discusses her bid for governor of New York.
05/31/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E123June 4, 2018 - Awkwafina
President Trump's legal team argues that he can't be charged with a crime, the U.S.-North Korea summit is back on, and Awkwafina talks "Ocean's 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians."
06/04/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E124June 5, 2018 - Brian Tyree Henry
The Miss America pageant ditches its swimsuit contest, Hasan Minhaj wonders if President Trump is converting to Islam, and actor Brian Tyree Henry chats about "Hotel Artemis."
06/05/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E125Extended - June 6, 2018 - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Trevor highlights how Facebook thrives on polarization, Ronny Chieng tackles adventure playgrounds, and feminist author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discusses "Dear Ijeawele."
06/06/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E126Extended - June 7, 2018 - Regina King
EPA chief Scott Pruitt takes heat for possible ethics violations, the NFL's Malcolm Jenkins silently fires back at President Trump, and Regina King discusses "Seven Seconds."
06/07/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E127June 11, 2018 - BriGette McCoy, Kirsten Gillibrand & Don Christensen
A Saudi fashion show finds a novel use for drones, President Trump spars with G7 allies, and Trevor chats with BriGette McCoy, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Don Christensen.
06/11/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E128Extended - June 12, 2018 - Eric Garcetti
President Trump heaps praise on dictator Kim Jong-un during a historic U.S.-North Korea summit, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sits down with Trevor.
06/12/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E129Extended - June 13, 2018 - Ian Bremmer
A high-climbing raccoon rocks the internet, Lewis Black looks at how U.S. schools are preparing for potential mass shootings, and Ian Bremmer discusses "Us vs. Them."
06/13/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E130June 14, 2018 - Mike Colter
Russia goes on a charm offensive while hosting the World Cup, Roy Wood Jr. learns about how police are targeting immigrants, and Mike Colter discusses "Marvel's Luke Cage."
06/14/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E131Extended - June 18, 2018 - Karen Bass
The Trump administration takes heat for separating migrant families, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. break down the 2018 World Cup, and Rep. Karen Bass sits down with Trevor.
06/18/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E132Extended - June 19, 2018 - Becca Heller
Trump faces bipartisan scorn for separating migrant families, Roy Wood Jr. meets a refugee-turned-mayor in Montana, and Becca Heller discusses her work on behalf of refugees.
06/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E133Extended - June 20, 2018 - Dan Reynolds
President Trump signals an end to his migrant family separation policy, Michael Kosta investigates presidential adviser Stephen Miller, and Dan Reynolds discusses "Believer."
06/20/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E134Extended - June 21, 2018 - Mike Shinoda
Racists organize a White Civil Rights rally in Washington, D.C., Desi Lydic tackles cable news panels, and Mike Shinoda discusses his album "Post Traumatic."
06/21/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E135Extended - June 25, 2018 - J Prince
A Virginia restaurant ejects Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a white woman calls the cops on an eight-year-old black girl, and J Prince discusses "The Art & Science of Respect."
06/25/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E136Extended - June 26, 2018 - Bill Clinton & James Patterson
Confrontations with Trump officials ignite a civility debate, Michael Kosta attends a Trump rally, and Bill Clinton and James Patterson discuss "The President Is Missing."
06/26/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E137Extended - June 27, 2018 - Janet Mock
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beats Joe Crowley in New York's primary election, Michael Kosta examines the political perils of anti-Trump rhetoric, and Janet Mock discusses "Pose."
06/27/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E138Extended - June 28, 2018 - Darnell L. Moore
Hasan Minhaj reacts to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, Trevor highlights progress for LGBTQ rights, and Darnell L. Moore discusses "No Ashes in the Fire."
06/28/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E139July 16, 2018 - Boots Riley
President Trump cozies up to Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Gina Yashere reacts to Trump's disastrous visit to the U.K., and Boots Riley discusses his film "Sorry to Bother You."
07/16/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E140Extended - July 17, 2018 - Wiz Khalifa
President Trump walks back his comment supporting Russia over the U.S., Ronny Chieng tackles a chicken coop craze among millionaires, and Wiz Khalifa talks "Rolling Papers 2."
07/17/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E141Extended - July 18, 2018 - Annie Lowrey
The FDA mulls a ban on labeling non-dairy products as "milk," Trevor does a deep dive into the life of Nelson Mandela, and Annie Lowrey discusses her book "Give People Money."
07/18/2018
