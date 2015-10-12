The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
January 13, 2016 - Rand Paul and Tavis Smiley
Season 21 E 46 • 01/13/2016
President Obama delivers his last State of the Union, Rand Paul appears in his own GOP debate, and Tavis Smiley discusses "The Covenant with Black America - Ten Years Later."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E35December 10, 2015 - Michael Strahan
Jordan Klepper tries to determine if a good guy with a gun really is the best defense against a bad guy with a gun, and Michael Strahan discusses his memoir, "Wake Up Happy."
12/10/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E36December 14, 2015 - Andy Cohen
ISIS releases a Chinese recruitment song, The Best F#@king News Team debates a controversial zombie nativity scene, and Andy Cohen discusses his miniseries "Then and Now."
12/14/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E38December 16, 2015 - Will Smith
Jeb Bush stands up to Donald Trump during the latest GOP debate, Desi Lydic fact-checks the Republican candidates, and Will Smith discusses the biopic "Concussion."
12/16/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E39December 17, 2015 - Will Ferrell
The Best F#@king News Team reviews the biggest headlines of 2015, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assembles a pop supergroup, and Will Ferrell chats about "Daddy's Home."
12/17/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E40January 4, 2016 - David Cross
A new open-carry gun law goes into effect in Texas, Fox News spends New Year's Eve with the GOP presidential candidates, and David Cross discusses his show "Todd Margaret."
01/04/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E41January 5, 2016 - Ryan Coogler
Jordan Klepper sends a care package to a militia group involved in an armed standoff at a federal building in Oregon, and director Ryan Coogler discusses his film "Creed."
01/05/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E42January 6, 2016 - David J. Peterson
President Obama takes executive action on gun regulation, Hasan Minhaj examines the secondary sneaker market, and David J. Peterson discusses "The Art of Language Invention."
01/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E43January 7, 2016 - Dalia Mogahed
Donald Trump questions Ted Cruz's presidential eligibility, Jessica Williams breaks down a campaign ad on immigration, and Dalia Mogahed discusses Islamic stereotypes.
01/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E44January 11, 2016 - Colin Quinn
Mexico captures drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for President Obama's final State of the Union address, and Colin Quinn chats about "Cop Show."
01/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E45January 12, 2016 - Greg Gutfeld
Bernie Sanders closes in on Hillary Clinton in the polls, Al Madrigal examines an Apache tribe's fight for land in Arizona, and Greg Gutfeld discusses "How to Be Right."
01/12/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E47January 14, 2016 - Ice Cube
The people of Flint, MI, face citywide water contamination, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the Oscar nominations' lack of diversity, and Ice Cube chats about "Ride Along 2."
01/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E48January 18, 2016 - Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi
A Georgia Air Force base apologizes for a tone-deaf ad, Jessica Williams fact-checks the presidential debates, and Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi discuss "Making a Murderer."
01/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E50January 20, 2016 - Gael Garcia Bernal
Sarah Palin endorses GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Hasan Minhaj shares his hot tips for investing in guns, and Gael Garcia Bernal chats about "Mozart in the Jungle."
01/20/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E51January 21, 2016 - Marlon Wayans
Vladimir Putin is accused of approving an assassination, Jessica Williams examines a New York town's questionable seal, and Marlon Wayans discusses "Fifty Shades of Black."
01/21/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E52January 25, 2016 - Gad Elmaleh
Carly Fiorina turns a preschool trip into a pro-life rally, Ronny Chieng examines a different kind of gay adoption, and Gad Elmaleh chats about his first U.S. comedy tour.
01/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E53January 26, 2016 - DeRay Mckesson
ISIS creates a dating site, Martin O'Malley and Hillary Clinton answer awkward questions at a CNN town hall, and DeRay Mckesson discusses the Black Lives Matter movement.
01/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E54January 27, 2016 - Jerry Seinfeld
Donald Trump drops out of a GOP debate, two undercover anti-Planned Parenthood investigators are indicted, and Jerry Seinfeld chats about "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."
01/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E55January 28, 2016 - Ryan Lizza
Jordan Klepper and Hasan Minhaj weigh Ted Cruz against Donald Trump, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down political ads, and Ryan Lizza discusses the GOP presidential contenders.
01/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E56February 1, 2016 - Reshma Saujani
Roy Wood Jr. looks back at Martin Luther King Jr.'s arrest in Alabama, Ronny Chieng talks about the history of the Iowa caucuses, and Reshma Saujani discusses Girls Who Code.
02/01/2016
