The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Donald Trump's 100 Most Tremendous Scandals
Season 26 E 991 • 12/17/2020
Roy Wood Jr. breaks down the 100 greatest scandals of the Trump administration, from jaw-dropping acts of corruption to devastating displays of incompetence.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E33December 1, 2020 - Ernest Cline & Rosie Perez
President Trump raises $170 million for his Election Defense Fund, author Ernest Cline discusses "Ready Player Two," and actor Rosie Perez talks about "The Flight Attendant."
12/01/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E34December 2, 2020 - Brit Bennett & Michael J. Fox
Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. examine racial discrimination in housing, Brit Bennett discusses her novel "The Vanishing Half," and Michael J. Fox talks about his memoir "No Time Like the Future."
12/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E35December 3, 2020 - Ludacris
Desi Lydic reacts to President Trump's potential pardons for his offspring, Roy Wood Jr. examines 2020's streaming media surge, and Ludacris discusses his educational initiative KidNation.
12/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E36December 7, 2020 - Method Man
Trevor examines Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoff elections, Jaboukie Young-White takes a retrospective look at the year in music, and Method Man talks about "Power Book II: Ghost."
12/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E37December 8, 2020 - Ijeoma Oluo & Busta Rhymes
Ronny Chieng highlights major technology news from 2020, writer Ijeoma Oluo discusses her book "Mediocre," and rapper Busta Rhymes talks about his album "Extinction Level Event 2."
12/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E38December 9, 2020 - George Wallace
Michael Kosta proposes denying 2020 ever happened, Desi Lydic examines the year's rise in horniness, and comedian George Wallace talks about his book "Bulltwit…and Whatnot."
12/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E39December 10, 2020 - Rachel Maddow & Bryan Cranston
Dulce Sloan looks back at protesting in 2020, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow talks about her book "Bag Man," and actor Bryan Cranston discusses his role on the Showtime series "Your Honor."
12/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E40December 14, 2020 - Pharrell Williams
President Trump gets a reality check, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a voter suppression game show, and Pharrell Williams discusses his Black Ambition initiative and the Juneteenth Pledge.
12/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E41December 15, 2020 - Barack Obama
GOP leaders finally accept Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump, and Trevor talks to Barack Obama about his memoir "A Promised Land," his leadership initiatives and more.
12/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E42December 16, 2020 - James Corden & Tessa Thompson
Desi Lydic braves a family Christmas party with relatives from Fox News, James Corden talks about "The Late Late Show" and "The Prom," and Tessa Thompson discusses her movie "Sylvie's Love."
12/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E991Donald Trump's 100 Most Tremendous Scandals
Roy Wood Jr. breaks down the 100 greatest scandals of the Trump administration, from jaw-dropping acts of corruption to devastating displays of incompetence.
12/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E43January 19, 2021 - Carey Mulligan
Washington, D.C., prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration, Desi Lydic looks back on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's White House roles, and Carey Mulligan discusses "Promising Young Woman."
01/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E44January 20, 2021 - Stacey Abrams
Joe Biden is officially sworn in as America's 46th president, Trevor dives into the history of Inauguration Day, and Stacey Abrams discusses her grassroots political efforts in Georgia.
01/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E45January 21, 2021 - Jelani Cobb
President Biden exceeds America's low expectations, Desi Lydic looks back at Melania Trump's defining moments as First Lady, and the New Yorker's Jelani Cobb discusses America post-Trump.
01/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E46January 25, 2021 - Nnamdi Asomugha
Republicans resist Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. examines an alternative to traditional policing in Oregon, and Nnamdi Asomugha discusses his film role in "Sylvie's Love."
01/25/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E47January 26, 2021 - Stanley Nelson
America's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a mess, Trevor examines Donald Trump's breakup with Fox News, and Stanley Nelson talks about his documentary "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy."
01/26/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E48January 27, 2021 - Amanda Gorman
Trevor covers international coronavirus news, President Biden and Republicans make divergent demands for unity, and Amanda Gorman discusses her historic inaugural poem "The Hill We Climb."
01/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E49January 28, 2021 - Doug Henwood & Regina King
Doug Henwood weighs in on the GameStop stock surge, Roy Wood Jr. talks to African political scholars about America's democratic crisis, and Regina King discusses "One Night in Miami."
01/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E50February 1, 2021 - Jeremy O. Harris
Redditors drive up the price of silver, Trevor highlights the racism and conspiracy theories embraced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and playwright Jeremy O. Harris discusses "Slave Play."
02/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E51February 2, 2021 - Ibram X. Kendi
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounts her Capitol riot experience, Trevor highlights Wall Street hypocrisy, and Ibram X. Kendi discusses "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Four Hundred Souls."
02/02/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E52February 3, 2021 - Dax Shepard
Trevor explores America's longstanding childcare crisis, Desi Lydic offers rehab services to entitled "Karens," and Dax Shepard talks about "Top Gear America" and "Armchair Expert."
02/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E52GOP Metal Detector Controversy & Newsmax vs. Mike Lindell
House Republicans bristle at fines for refusing to go through metal detectors, and a Newsmax anchor walks off set during a potentially defamatory rant from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
02/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E52Dax Shepard - "Top Gear America" and "Armchair Expert"
Dax Shepard talks about cohosting the show "Top Gear America," his passion for extremely fast cars and his wildly successful podcast "Armchair Expert."
02/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E52LeBron James Feuds with "Courtside Karen"
LeBron James faces off with an unhinged heckler during an NBA game, and Desi Lydic introduces the Karentervention Virtual Rehab Clinic, where "Karens" can get the treatment they sorely need.
02/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E52If You Don't Know, Now You Know - U.S. Childcare Crisis
The COVID-19 pandemic deals an especially hard blow to working mothers, and Trevor examines how America's prohibitively expensive childcare costs have always placed a heavy burden on women.
02/03/2021
