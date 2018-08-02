The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - February 27, 2018 - Nima Elbagir

Season 23 E 73 • 02/27/2018

Trevor looks at the 2018 midterm congressional candidates, a German village grapples with a Nazi-era town bell, and CNN's Nima Elbagir talks about Libya's slave trade.

21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E63
February 8, 2018 - Steve Aoki

Trevor breaks down reports on Russia hacking voter rolls and Rob Porter's resignation, Roy Wood Jr. honors unsung black politicians, and Steve Aoki discusses "Kolony."
02/08/2018
21:13
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E64
The Russian Scandal: The Crème De La Kremlin II

The Daily Show unpacks the biggest moments from the Trump-Russia investigation, including Donald Trump Jr.'s campaign meeting, the Kremlin's social media takeover and Robert Mueller's indictments.
02/12/2018
21:14
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E65
Ladies Night

The Daily Show highlights news-making women, including the black female voters in Alabama who defeated accused child molester Roy Moore, the Miss America contestants with more qualifications than President Trump and (of course) Oprah Winfrey.
02/13/2018
21:13
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E66
My Super Tweet 16

Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team revisit Donald Trump's most memorable early tweets, explain why the president gravitates toward an unfiltered communications platform and suggest alternate social media for threatening war.
02/14/2018
21:14
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E67
A 100% Trump-Free Show

In an entirely Donald Trump-free episode, Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team find out how rowdy Ugandan politics can get, learn about the latest smart technology and check in with Rob Gronkowski on the Tide Pod Challenge.
02/15/2018
21:14
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E68
The Unpresidential Day Special

In honor of Presidents' Day, The Daily Show looks back at some of Donald Trump's most memorable moments in office, from defending white supremacists to administration infighting to attacking the "fake news" media.
02/19/2018
24:12
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E69
Extended - February 20, 2018 - Taylor Kitsch

School shooting survivors in Florida stage rallies for gun control, Roy Wood Jr. explains why black audiences love "Black Panther," and Taylor Kitsch discusses "Waco."
02/20/2018
23:45
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E70
Extended - February 21, 2018 - Ludacris

Conservatives accuse the Parkland survivors of being paid actors, Florida sidelines gun control measures for anti-porn legislation, and Ludacris discusses "Fear Factor."
02/21/2018
25:19
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E71
Extended - February 22, 2018 - Lupita Nyong'o

Parkland shooting survivors confront Marco Rubio and President Trump on gun control, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates black innovators, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Black Panther."
02/22/2018
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E72
February 26, 2018 - Wayne Brady

Critics slam the sheriff who allegedly ignored warnings about the Parkland shooter, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta recap the Olympics, and Wayne Brady discusses "Kinky Boots."
02/26/2018
23:04
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E74
Extended - February 28, 2018 - Jorge Ramos

HUD Secretary Ben Carson blows taxpayer money on office furniture, Roy Wood Jr. and Dulce Sloan examine accomplishments of black women, and Jorge Ramos discusses "Stranger."
02/28/2018
26:20
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E75
Extended - March 1, 2018 - Chadwick Boseman

President Trump sides with Democrats on gun control, Ronny Chieng asks a pro wrestler how Democrats can reach middle America, and Chadwick Boseman discusses "Black Panther."
03/01/2018
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E76
March 5, 2018 - David Chang

President Trump threatens to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel, Trevor weighs the cost of artificial intelligence on everyday life, and David Chang talks "Ugly Delicious."
03/05/2018
25:39
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E77
Extended - March 6, 2018 - Malcolm Jenkins

Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg lashes out at Robert Mueller's subpoena, Desi Lydic explores robot sex, and Eagles captain Malcolm Jenkins discusses his off-the-field activism.
03/06/2018
25:02
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E78
Extended - March 7, 2018 - Terese Marie Mailhot

The White House erupts into chaos, Ronny Chieng looks at how artificial intelligence is changing the legal system, and Terese Marie Mailhot talks about "Heart Berries."
03/07/2018
26:21
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E79
Extended - March 8, 2018 - Vann R. Newkirk II

Donald Trump pushes the myth that video games spur gun violence, Dulce Sloan examines tech's racial blind spot, and Vann R. Newkirk II talks Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
03/08/2018
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E80
March 12, 2018 - Junot Diaz

President Trump agrees to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. kick off Third Month Mania, and author Junot Diaz discusses "Islandborn."
03/12/2018
23:13
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E81
Extended - March 13, 2018 - David Byrne

President Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Vladimir Putin refuses to admit that Russia poisoned a spy in the U.K., and David Byrne discusses "American Utopia."
03/13/2018
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E82
March 14, 2018 - Krysten Ritter

Students protest gun violence on National Walkout Day, Lewis Black examines Donald Trump's golfing habits, and Krysten Ritter discusses her role on "Marvel's Jessica Jones."
03/14/2018
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E83
March 15, 2018 - Christiane Amanpour

An astronaut's DNA is altered by his time in space, Trump taps CNBC's Larry Kudlow to be his economic adviser, and Christiane Amanpour discusses "Sex & Love Around the World."
03/15/2018
