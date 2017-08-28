Someone's In Here
Celebrity
Season 1 E 1 • 08/28/2017
A hard-core fan pushes his luck a little too far when trying to get an autograph from an uber-famous pop star.
Someone's In HereS1 • E2The Club
Two women get high, smear makeup all over their faces and talk s**t about everyone they know.
08/28/2017
Someone's In HereS1 • E3Employees Must Wash Hands
While smoking in the bathroom, a restaurant worker desperately pines for her coworker who doesn't seem to notice her.
08/28/2017
Someone's In HereS1 • E4Hotel Wash Room
A gregarious bathroom attendant gets too personal with a patron who just wants to be left alone.
08/28/2017
