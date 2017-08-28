Someone's In Here

Celebrity

Season 1 E 1 • 08/28/2017

A hard-core fan pushes his luck a little too far when trying to get an autograph from an uber-famous pop star.

More

Watching

Full Ep
01:18

Someone's In Here
S1 • E1
Celebrity

A hard-core fan pushes his luck a little too far when trying to get an autograph from an uber-famous pop star.
08/28/2017
Full Ep
01:23

Someone's In Here
S1 • E2
The Club

Two women get high, smear makeup all over their faces and talk s**t about everyone they know.
08/28/2017
Full Ep
01:32

Someone's In Here
S1 • E3
Employees Must Wash Hands

While smoking in the bathroom, a restaurant worker desperately pines for her coworker who doesn't seem to notice her.
08/28/2017
Full Ep
01:31

Someone's In Here
S1 • E4
Hotel Wash Room

A gregarious bathroom attendant gets too personal with a patron who just wants to be left alone.
08/28/2017
Full Ep
01:03

Someone's In Here
S1 • E5
Rookie's First Day

A police lieutenant nearly ruins a murder investigation by ignoring her rookie partner.
08/28/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021