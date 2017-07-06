The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

July 10, 2017 - Kumail Nanjiani

Season 22 E 135 • 07/10/2017

President Trump attends a G20 summit in Germany, Donald Trump Jr. defends meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election, and Kumail Nanjiani discusses "The Big Sick."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E125
Extended - June 7, 2017 - Sebastian Junger & Nick Quested

Attorney General Jeff Sessions offers to resign, Eric Trump reportedly shifted charity funds into Trump firms, and Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested discuss "Hell on Earth."
06/07/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E126
Extended - June 8, 2017 - Salma Hayek Pinault

James Comey details his meetings with President Trump in a Senate hearing, Jordan Klepper weighs in on gun control, and Salma Hayek Pinault discusses "Beatriz at Dinner."
06/08/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E127
Extended - June 12, 2017 - Roxane Gay

President Trump's shills demonstrate their loyalty, Trevor invites viewers to visit the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, and author Roxane Gay discusses "Hunger."
06/12/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E128
June 13, 2017 - Selenis Leyva

Attorney General Jeff Sessions gets fired up during his Senate hearing, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on Russian hackers, and Selenis Leyva discusses "Orange Is the New Black."
06/13/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E129
June 14, 2017 - Vince Staples

Michelle Wolf weighs in on sexism at Uber, congressional Democrats sue President Trump, and hip-hop artist Vince Staples chats about his album "Big Fish Theory."
06/14/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E130
Extended - June 15, 2017 - Whoopi Goldberg

Robert Mueller investigates Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, Hasan Minhaj examines U.S. military action, and Whoopi Goldberg discusses American political discourse.
06/15/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E131
Extended - June 19, 2017 - Janet Mock

Beyonce gives birth to twins, Trevor runs through the news, Democrat Jon Ossoff battles for a House district in Georgia, and Janet Mock discusses "Surpassing Certainty."
06/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E132
Extended - June 20, 2017 - John Harris

GOP senators draft their health care bill in secret, Ronny Chieng finds out how a band won the right to use a racist name, and John Harris discusses Politico in the Trump era.
06/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E133
Extended - June 21, 2017 - Jason Isbell

Dashcam footage of the police shooting of Philando Castile is released, DJ Khaled teaches Trevor to be positive, and Jason Isbell chats about his album "The Nashville Sound."
06/21/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E134
Extended - June 22, 2017 - Jerrod Carmichael - Uncensored

Senate Republicans unveil their Affordable Care Act replacement, Hasan Minhaj talks to fired federal prosecutor Preet Bharara, and Jerrod Carmichael discusses "Transformers."
06/22/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E136
Extended - July 11, 2017 - David O. Brown

Donald Trump Jr. releases emails linking him to a Russian lawyer, Michael Kosta compares liberal and conservative consumers, and David O. Brown discusses "Called to Rise."
07/11/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E137
July 12, 2017 - James Davis

Fox News defends Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian meeting, Neal Brennan claims the GOP is leading the resistance, and James Davis discusses his Comedy Central show Hood Adjacent.
07/12/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E138
Extended - July 13, 2017 - Ilhan Omar

Translators struggle to interpret President Trump, Roy Wood Jr. addresses Nevada's shortage of legal marijuana, and Trevor chats with Minnesota State Representative Ilhan Omar.
07/13/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E139
July 17, 2017 - Regina Hall

Senate Republicans delay the vote on their health care bill, Roy Wood Jr. examines Ann Coulter's Twitter feud with Delta Air Lines, and Regina Hall discusses "Girls Trip."
07/17/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E140
Extended - July 18, 2017 - Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson

The GOP health care bill collapses in the Senate, new details surface about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson discusses "Power."
07/18/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E141
Extended - July 19, 2017 - Terry McAuliffe

Jordan Klepper unpacks the Trump-Russia scandal with a former KGB agent, Michelle Wolf calls for redhead emojis, and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe chats with Trevor.
07/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E143
Extended - July 24, 2017 - French Montana

Anthony Scaramucci joins the Trump administration, Trevor bids farewell to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and French Montana discusses "Jungle Rules."
07/24/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E144
Extended - July 25, 2017 - Rola Hallam

The Senate votes to begin a debate on health care, Democrats unveil a new slogan aimed at working-class voters, and Rola Hallam explains how her company CanDo is aiding Syria.
07/25/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E145
Extended - July 26, 2017 - Charlize Theron

The GOP makes another push to repeal Obamacare, trans veterans react to President Trump's ban on trans people in the military, and Charlize Theron discusses "Atomic Blonde."
07/26/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E146
Extended - July 27, 2017 - Masha Gessen

President Trump continues bashing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Lewis Black examines America's crumbling infrastructure, and Masha Gessen discusses "The Future Is History."
07/27/2017
