The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - February 21, 2019 - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
Season 24 E 69 • 02/21/2019
Jussie Smollett faces a felony charge, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of enemies recruiting black Americans, and Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider discuss The Other Two.
26:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E58February 4, 2019 - Colin Quinn
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam comes under fire for allegedly appearing in blackface, President Trump defends his plans for Syria, and Colin Quinn talks "Red State Blue State."
02/04/2019
25:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E59February 5, 2019 - State of the Union Special
Trevor and the World's Fakest News Team break down President Trump’s second State of the Union address, and New York Times op-ed columnist Frank Bruni weighs in on the speech.
02/05/2019
30:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24060Extended - February 6, 2019 - Danai Gurira
Democrats tease their potential 2020 presidential campaigns, Michael Kosta investigates competitive video gaming, and actor Danai Gurira discusses "The Walking Dead."
02/06/2019
31:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24061Extended - February 7, 2019 - Dorothy Butler Gilliam
Ronny Chieng talks about raising taxes on the rich, Roy Wood Jr. highlights notable civil rights marches, and journalist Dorothy Butler Gilliam discusses "Trailblazer."
02/07/2019
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E63February 12, 2019 - Spike Lee
President Trump holds a rally in El Paso, Texas, notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar's hippos take over Colombia, and writer and director Spike Lee discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
02/12/2019
29:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E64Extended - February 13, 2019 - RaMell Ross
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal sparks outrage, Bricky the Border Wall heads to Texas, and director RaMell Ross talks "Hale County This Morning, This Evening."
02/13/2019
32:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E65Extended - February 14, 2019 - Chris Wilson
Trevor reflects on the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Roy Wood Jr. looks back at black contributions to music, and author Chris Wilson talks "The Master Plan."
02/14/2019
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E66February 18, 2019 - Bing Liu
Surprising details emerge about Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, President Trump declares a national emergency, and director Bing Liu discusses "Minding the Gap."
02/18/2019
27:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E67Extended - February 19, 2019 - Enes Kanter
Senator Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race, Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, and Trevor sits down with NBA star Enes Kanter.
02/19/2019
46:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E68Extended - February 20, 2019 - Kamala Harris
President Trump is accused of meddling in the Michael Cohen investigation, Trevor examines America's opioid crisis, and Senator Kamala Harris discusses "The Truths We Hold."
02/20/2019
28:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E69Extended - February 21, 2019 - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
Jussie Smollett faces a felony charge, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of enemies recruiting black Americans, and Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider discuss The Other Two.
02/21/2019
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E70Extended - February 25, 2019 - Chiwetel Ejiofor
Singer R. Kelly faces jail time for sexual abuse, Roy Wood Jr. meets preteen political commentators, and director Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."
02/25/2019
29:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E71Extended - February 26, 2019 - John Legend
President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, two women who left their home countries to join ISIS fight to return, and John Legend performs "Preach."
02/26/2019
29:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E72Extended - February 27, 2019 - Angie Thomas
Michael Cohen goes before Congress to call Donald Trump racist and corrupt, Lewis Black criticizes anti-vaxxers, and Angie Thomas discusses her book "On the Come Up."
02/27/2019
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E74A Total Shutshow
The Daily Show looks back at President Trump's mismanagement of the longest shutdown in American history.
03/04/2019
21:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E75This Is U.S.
The Daily Show revisits some notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home and the lifting of a nunchucks ban.
03/05/2019
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E76The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin III
The Daily Show provides an update on Robert Mueller's investigation and President Trump's suspicious string of pro-Russia stances.
03/06/2019
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E77You're Fired: In Memoriam Vol. 2
The Daily Show tips its hat to another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired, including Omarosa Manigault, Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions.
03/07/2019
35:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E78Extended - March 11, 2019 - Rutger Bregman
Beto O'Rourke remains coy about running for president in 2020, President Trump refers to Tim Cook as "Tim Apple," and author Rutger Bregman discusses "Utopia for Realists."
03/11/2019
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E80Extended - March 13, 2019 - Karamo Brown
Michael Kosta gives his take on the college admissions bribery scandal, Desi Lydic channels a composer for network news, and Karamo Brown discusses "Karamo" and "Queer Eye."
03/13/2019
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E81Extended - March 14, 2019 - Jacob Tobia
Ronny Chieng talks about universal income with 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Dulce Sloan reacts to bizarre police initiatives, and Jacob Tobia discusses "Sissy."
03/14/2019
Highlight
02:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E81The Great Social Media Blackout of 2019 & Mike Pence's Congressional Office Ouster
Major social media platforms experience a day of outages, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes away Mike Pence's office in the House of Representatives.
03/14/2019
Highlight
06:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E81Arrested Developments - Dumb Solutions to Policing Problems
Dulce Sloan highlights bizarre ways that police departments are trying to improve community relations, including police trading cards and virtual reality games.
03/14/2019
Highlight
09:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E81Beto O'Rourke Enters the 2020 Race & Andrew Yang Campaigns for Universal Basic Income
Beto O'Rourke announces his 2020 White House bid, and Ronny Chieng chats with Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang about his push for a universal basic income.
03/14/2019
Interview
06:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E81Jacob Tobia - Promoting a "Gender-Chill" Exploration of Identity with "Sissy" - Extended Interview
"Sissy" author and gender non-conforming activist Jacob Tobia talks about their emphasis on humor and playful experimentation when it comes to exploring gender identity.
03/14/2019
