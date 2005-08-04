Comedy Central Presents

Harland Williams

Season 9 E 20 • 06/24/2005

Harland Williams talks about trying to speak Chinese, having sex with someone who's had plastic surgery and knowing tanning salon protocol.

Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E10
Russ Meneve

Russ Meneve talks about breaking up via email, preferring food to sex and the alarming number of annual shark attacks.
04/08/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E11
Comedy Central Presents Dan Naturman

Dan Naturman thinks flying JetBlue is the best way to avoid a hijacking and explains why Maryland speed traps are a bit extreme.
04/15/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E12
Lynne Koplitz

Lynne Koplitz wonders what Jesus would do if he lived in New York City, weighs in on children who grow up in Manhattan and explains why her boyfriend thinks she's crazy.
04/29/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E13
Tom Shillue

Tom Shillue warns about the alarming frequency of “wrong-side surgery,” gets embarrassed about his dad’s shameless shirt re-tucking and makes the Constitution sound sexy.
05/06/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E14
Comedy Central Presents Todd Lynn

Todd Lynn explains why New Yorkers make everything aggravating, misses old-fashioned phones and wishes there was a slur that could actually offend white people.
05/13/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E15
Aries Spears

Aries Spears describes how white people enjoy the animal kingdom, examines post-9/11 racial divides and performs a rap tribute.
05/20/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E16
Vic Henley

Vic Henley weighs in on New York City accents, living in the South and British-U.S. relations.
05/27/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E17
Keith Robinson

Keith Robinson talks about growing up in South Philadelphia, the National Spelling Bee and modern hip hop.
06/03/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E18
Comedy Central Presents Rocky LaPorte

Rocky LaPorte reminisces about growing up in Brooklyn, being held back in school and the underwhelming menagerie of the Staten Island Zoo.
06/10/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E19
Craig Shoemaker

Craig Shoemaker weighs in on childbirth, having sex after having kids and trying to find things to talk about with his married friends.
06/17/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E21
Al Madrigal

Al Madrigal expounds on discount oral sex, the pain of listening to The Wiggles and how much you need to spend at a restaurant to get the chef to care about your meal.
07/01/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E22
Comedy Central Presents Alonzo Bodden

Alonzo Bodden poses a theory about the origin of the term ""African American,"" discusses the natural balance of stereotypes and questions the Iraq War.
07/08/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E23
Comedy Central Presents Henry Phillips

Henry Phillips shares songs about booty calls, lowered dating standards and trying to sing the blues when you don’t really have any problems.
07/15/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E24
Corey Holcomb

Corey Holcomb examines the upside to dating bad girls, explains the real cause for erectile dysfunction and gives advice on how to date multiple women.
07/22/2005
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E1
Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley recounts his experience with an elderly stripper, impersonates a little old lady reading church announcements and explains black funerals.
02/17/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E2
Ty Barnett

Ty Barnett imagines a heaven that doesn't allow nerds, explains why he wasn't cut out for street gangs and suggest that FEMA members should watch more action films.
02/17/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E3
DeRay Davis

DeRay Davis talks about his grim childhood, debates going Dutch on dates and reveals his favorite type of woman.
02/24/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E4
Rod Man

Rod Man talks about getting short-changed at church, admits that the heat would keep him from participating in a Civil Rights march and describes his stint at Cracker Barrel.
02/24/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E5
Steve Byrne

Steve Byrne offers a trick for avoiding political discussions, describes the worst thing that can happen in a car and explains why he hates renting movies.
03/03/2006
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E6
Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia laments his dreams of being a rapper and vents about his annoyance over "Olive Garden Italian."
03/03/2006
