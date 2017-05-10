The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
October 31, 2017 - Erin Gloria Ryan
Season 1 E 18 • 10/31/2017
Jordan calls on the Citizen Journalists to tell scary stories, sends Laura Grey to investigate an anti-Trump coven and chats with Daily Beast editor Erin Gloria Ryan.
Full Ep
21:13
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E8October 5, 2017 - Jane Mayer
Jordan honors the internet's brave truth-tellers, sends Citizen Journalists Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to the March for Racial Justice, and chats with author Jane Mayer.
10/05/2017
Full Ep
21:15
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E9October 16, 2017 - David Litt
Jordan recaps the Values Voter Summit, dissects Donald Trump's growing list of frenemies and sits down with former Obama speechwriter David Litt.
10/16/2017
Full Ep
21:16
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E10October 17, 2017 - Bill Kristol
Jordan reveals the truth about coal, sends Laura Grey to investigate Oklahoma's oil-funded school systems and chats with Weekly Standard editor at large Bill Kristol.
10/17/2017
Full Ep
21:15
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E11October 18, 2017 - Nate Silver
Jordan dissects Donald Trump's emoluments case, exposes Amazon's hold on small-town America and chats with FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver.
10/18/2017
Full Ep
21:14
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E12October 19, 2017 - Carol Anderson
Jordan introduces Steve Bannon's team of anti-establishment candidates, breaks down the Melania Trump body double conspiracy and sits down with author Carol Anderson.
10/19/2017
Full Ep
21:12
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E13October 23, 2017 - Matt Taibbi
Jordan celebrates the upcoming release of classified JFK files, sends Kobi Libii to infiltrate antifa and chats with author Matt Taibbi.
10/23/2017
Full Ep
21:13
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E14October 24, 2017 - Bill Nye
Jordan decodes a cryptic tweet from James Comey, breaks down EPA Chief Scott Pruitt's business approach to the environment and chats with legendary science guy Bill Nye.
10/24/2017
Full Ep
21:12
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E15October 25, 2017 - Maura Healey
Jordan discusses the DNC's alleged funding of the Trump-Russia dossier, spreads the word about gun-related threats and chats with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
10/25/2017
Full Ep
21:13
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E16October 26, 2017 - Bruce Bartlett
Jordan dissects President Trump's tax reform plan, talks climate change with globalist Richard Branson and sits down with Bruce Bartlett, the author of "The Truth Matters."
10/26/2017
Full Ep
21:14
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E17October 30, 2017 - Rob Reiner
Jordan exposes the distracting news of Rick Gates and Paul Manafort's indictments, creates a safe space for powerful men to chat and sits down with "LBJ" director Rob Reiner.
10/30/2017
Full Ep
21:15
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E19November 1, 2017 - Clint Watts
Jordan breaks down Congress's investigation into Russian-linked Facebook ads, compiles a list of America's worst enemies and sits down with security analyst Clint Watts.
11/01/2017
Full Ep
21:14
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E20November 2, 2017 - Bassem Youssef
Jordan defends President Trump's questionable remarks, consults Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson about which leftist movies to avoid, and chats with comedian Bassem Youssef.
11/02/2017
Full Ep
21:14
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E21November 6, 2017 - Nikole Hannah-Jones
Jordan reacts to recent gun violence, praises Trump's Americanness abroad and talks to Nikole Hannah-Jones about school segregation.
11/06/2017
Full Ep
21:14
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E22November 7, 2017 - David Daley
Jordan discusses the future of Betsy DeVos's role as Secretary of Education, sends Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz to investigate voter fraud and chats with author David Daley.
11/07/2017
Full Ep
21:14
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E23November 8, 2017 - Jon Lovett
Jordan celebrates the anniversary of Donald Trump's presidential win, sings the praises of Donna Brazile and sits down with "Lovett or Leave It" host Jon Lovett.
11/08/2017
Full Ep
21:14
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E24November 9, 2017 - Jen Psaki
Jordan makes a harsh discovery about Trump's visit to China, uncovers Puerto Rico's plan to infiltrate swing states and chats with former White House staffer Jen Psaki.
11/09/2017
Full Ep
21:14
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E25November 13, 2017 - Jose Calderon
Jordan discusses the allegations against Roy Moore, checks in on the hurricane recovery effort in Puerto Rico and sits down with Hispanic Federation president Jose Calderon.
11/13/2017
Full Ep
21:14
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E26November 14, 2017 - Jeff Ross
Jordan examines Donald Trump Jr.'s supposed collusion with WikiLeaks, introduces a sale for his fellow freethinkers and talks immigration with Roastmaster General Jeff Ross.
11/14/2017
Full Ep
21:13
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E27November 15, 2017 - Sarah Lacy
Jordan breaks down Trump's judicial picks with Citizen Journalist Niccole Thurman, talks to a member of Trump's voter fraud commission and chats with author Sarah Lacy.
11/15/2017
