Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
Really Real R&B
Season 1 E 13 • 06/21/2016
Nikki sticks it to the judge of the Stanford rape case, helps Omarion produce a song about awkward sex, and plays What's Your Number? with Riki Lindhome and Anthony Jeselnik.
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E3I'm the Boat
Nikki and Kyle Kinane provide the dialogue for a porn scene, guest Esther Povitsksy shares her Insta-curities, and a charity helps out forgotten friends.
02/23/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E4Already Wet
Nikki interviews Sara Schaefer while sitting on a vibrator, hooks her parents up to a polygraph, and invites Bridget Everett and Jim Jefferies to devise new dirty emojis.
03/01/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E5Don't Touch That Remote
Hotel maids reveal just how dirty those rooms are, Jen Kirkman plays Tinder Tapout, and Nikki retires a sex move.
03/08/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E6Find My Boyfriend a Girlfriend
Nikki weighs the pros and cons of sexting with T.J. Miller and Pete Holmes, considers entering into an open relationship and tries out a marijuana-infused lubricant.
03/15/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E7Your Wedding Sucks
Moshe Kasher and Grace Helbig share items from their sexual bucket lists, engaged couples apologize to their friends, and Nikki rails against bikinis.
03/22/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E8Get Her a Glass of Water
Nikki presents a PSA for guys who have one-night stands and plays "What's Your Number?" with guests Kyle Kinane and Kristen Schaal.
03/29/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E9Panty Sniffers
Dan Savage gives advice to Nikki's younger self, Todd Glass debunks gay stereotypes, and Nikki interviews a man who loves to sniff women's underwear.
04/05/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E10I Broke My Dick
Nikki gives an update on the latest sex trends, attends a pegging class and plays Tinder Tapout with guests Natasha Leggero and Patton Oswalt.
04/12/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E11Is That Your Belt?
Nikki attends a class on cuddling, plays Tinder Tapout with Adam Pally and Mary Lynn Rajskub, and gets to the bottom of why more women are getting labiaplasties.
06/07/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E12I Miss David Bowie
Nikki teams up with Kristen Schaal to provide dialogue for a porn scene, plays Sext Symbols with Kate Walsh, and quizzes strip club patrons about women.
06/14/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E14Make America Horny Again
Nikki visits a Trump rally, gets an inside look at prostitution from a sex worker, and chats about cheating with Marc Maron and Maria Bamford.
06/28/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E15Mysteries of the Female Orgasm
Nikki volunteers for an orgasm study, plays I Come Bearing GIFs with Liza Treyger and Jim Jefferies, and interviews people about where they prefer to finish after sex.
07/05/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E16Blind Date Champion
Nikki swaps first date stories with her guests, brings in a focus group to critique a friend's dating behavior and interviews Brenda Tracy, an activist and sexual asault survivor.
07/12/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E17Rock-Hard Weekend
Nikki investigates sketchy erectile dysfunction pills with Dr. Drew, quizzes pedestrians on porn geography and gives "the talk" to a kitten.
07/19/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E18Is This Forever?
Nikki provides the dialogue for a hospital porn scene, calls out annoying behavior on social media with her guests and works with couples to plan for their eventual breakup.
07/26/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E19Museum of Broken Relationships
Nikki visits a museum full of people's old relationship keepsakes, debunks myths about bisexuals with Margaret Cho and rails against the injustices of America's wage gap.
08/02/2016
