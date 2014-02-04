@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, April 28, 2014
Season 1 E 71 • 04/28/2014
Matt Braunger, Mark Normand and Sara Schaefer advertise Kickstarter projects, #RuinAMovieQuote and list new selfie trends.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E61Wednesday, April 2, 2014
Rhys Darby, Amber Tamblyn and Kurt Braunohler list #ButtFlix titles, sing patriotic theme songs and fill in the blanks on OkCupid profiles.
04/02/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E62Thursday, April 3, 2014
Patton Oswalt, Blaine Capatch and Brian Posehn guess a congressional candidate's alter ego, list #WorseWrestlers and petition the White House.
04/03/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E63Monday, April 7, 2014
Arden Myrin, Kate Walsh and Jim Jefferies guess what YouTubers are ranting about, write an online dating profile for Vladimir Putin and list terrible Facebook statuses.
04/07/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E64Tuesday, April 8, 2014
Greg Behrendt, Esther Povitsky and Doug Benson list #RejectedIceCream, watch dating videos from the 80s and conduct a Reddit AMA with the Playboy grotto.
04/08/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E65Wednesday, April 9, 2014
Ali Wong, Ron Funches and Guy Branum list #GeekyPorn titles, advertise pieces of nightmare taxidermy and come up with awful how-to videos for YouTube.
04/09/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E66Thursday, April 10, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Morgan Murphy and Paul F. Tompkins guess what's inside the wildly inappropriate book cover, list #WorseCoachellaBands and write Yelp reviews as goths in trees.
04/10/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E67Monday, April 21, 2014
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Nick Swardson and Marlon Wayans name the band behind a song about poop, guess which horrible chest tattoos are real and list matured video game titles.
04/21/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E68Tuesday, April 22, 2014
Jessica St. Clair, Lennon Parham and Rob Huebel list #GreenTVShows, write slogans for a bootleg Viagra medication and create upsetting online dating usernames.
04/22/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E69Wednesday, April 23, 2014
Brandon Johnson, Paul Scheer and Andy Daly list #GangstaBroadway musicals, discover bizarre apps and request orgasm donations.
04/23/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E70Thursday, April 24, 2014
Tom Lennon, April Richardson and Steve Agee list #LameOfficeHolidays, write stripper Yelp reviews and create tall tales about a legend named Pervert Dave.
04/24/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E72Tuesday, April 29, 2014
Jason Sklar, Randy Sklar and Kyle Kinane guess which Chris Hardwick meme is real, list #WorseStarWars references and check out Juggalo dating profiles.
04/29/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E73Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Rove McManus, Baron Vaughn and Adam Cayton-Holland guess what Rihanna posted on Instagram, list #BadVacationSpots and watch a bizarre music video.
04/30/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E74Thursday, May 1, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan and Todd Glass pick new Toronto mayors, list #MonkeyFilms and caption pictures from the Awkward Family Photos art exhibit.
05/01/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E75Monday, May 5, 2014
Jamie Lee, Jared Logan and Dan St. Germain guess which sad Kanye West meme got the most upvotes on Reddit, #RuinARapTrack and list ridiculous names for Kentucky Derby horses.
05/05/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E76Tuesday, May 6, 2014
Scott Aukerman, Jerry Minor and James Adomian guess what happened to Rihanna's Instagram, list #BadPrequels and write filthy Freudian tweets.
05/06/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E77Wednesday, May 7, 2014
Marc Maron, Nate Bargatze and Natasha Leggero list #FoodComedians, guess what Internet users are really doing with their cats and come up with weirdly specific dating sites.
05/07/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E78Thursday, May 8, 2014
Matt Besser, Lauren Lapkus and Rich Fulcher find out about a raunchy new sex spot in San Francisco, list #MomSongs and watch creepy kids' shows.
05/08/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E79Monday, May 12, 2014
Jonah Ray, Emily V. Gordon and Maronzio Vance #RuinANurseryRhyme, guess which Jay Z fight meme got the most retweets and add new hashtags to Rich Kids of Instagram photos.
05/12/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E80Tuesday, May 13, 2014
Mike Phirman, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Mamrie Hart write Carfax reports for the Batmobile, list #NaughtyComicBooks and watch bizarre Eurovision performances.
05/13/2014
