The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - January 13, 2020 - David Alan Grier
Season 25 E 45 • 01/13/2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "stepping back" creates royal drama, President Trump tweets in Farsi about Iran protests, and David Alan Grier discusses "A Soldier's Play."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E35Extended - December 11, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o
A report exposes official lies about the Afghanistan War, Ronny Chieng investigates body donation, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Sulwe."
12/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E36Extended - December 12, 2019 - Solange Knowles
Trevor highlights Trump family members' rotten behavior, Dulce Sloan examines disheartening workplace studies, and Solange Knowles discusses "When I Get Home."
12/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E37Extended - December 16, 2019 - Dan Soder
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is elected in a landslide victory, Jordan Klepper embeds himself outside a PA Trump rally, and comedian Dan Soder discusses "Son of a Gary."
12/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E38Extended - December 17, 2019 - Zozibini Tunzi
The black community faces a mental health treatment crisis, thieves steal millions of delivered holiday packages, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi sits down with Trevor.
12/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E39Extended - December 18, 2019 - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Michael Kosta discusses Democrats' mournful approach to impeachment, Ronny Chieng tackles global warming's effects on the holidays, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talks "Watchmen."
12/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E40December 19, 2019 - December Democratic Debate Special
Trevor covers the Democratic debate live, Jaboukie Young-White and Desi Lydic try a product for overwhelmed voters, and The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan discusses the primaries.
12/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E41Extended - January 6, 2020 - Karen Bass
The World's Fakest News Team analyzes President Trump's targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and California Congresswoman Karen Bass sits down with Trevor.
01/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E42Extended - January 7, 2020 - Ronan Farrow
President Trump's targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani leads to chaos, Roy Wood Jr. braces for retaliation from Iran, and Ronan Farrow discusses his book "Catch and Kill."
01/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E43Extended - January 8, 2020 - Mo Rocca
Michael Kosta gets hawkish on Iran, Trevor reports on new laws taking effect in 2020, and "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca discusses his book "Mobituaries."
01/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E44Extended - January 9, 2020 - Jimmy Butler
Wildfires wreak havoc in Australia, Jaboukie Young-White visits climate change-ravaged Arizona, and Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Butler sits down with Trevor.
01/09/2020
01/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E46January 14, 2020 - January Democratic Debate Special
Trevor analyzes the Democratic debate live, Jordan Klepper examines Iowa's role in the primaries, and former GOP strategist Rick Wilson discusses "Running Against the Devil."
01/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E47Extended - January 15, 2020 - Yara Shahidi
Nancy Pelosi sends articles of impeachment to the Senate, Ronny Chieng reports on the CES 2020 tech expo, and actor/activist Yara Shahidi discusses her role on "grown-ish."
01/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E48January 16, 2020 - Susie Essman
Lev Parnas implicates President Trump in the Ukraine scheme, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports, and actor and comedian Susie Essman discusses "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
01/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E49Extended - January 20, 2020 - Mary Frances Berry
The New York Times announces a double presidential endorsement, Roy Wood Jr. covers iffy MLK Day celebrations, and Mary Frances Berry discusses "History Teaches Us to Resist."
01/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E50January 21, 2020 - BD Wong
President Trump's Senate impeachment trial begins, Michael Kosta weighs in on Mitch McConnell's impeachment rules, and actor BD Wong discusses Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.
01/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E51Extended - January 22, 2020 - Kim Ghattas
Congress members clash at President Trump's impeachment trial, Desi Lydic investigates Arizona's rejection of daylight saving time, and Kim Ghattas discusses "Black Wave."
01/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E52Extended - January 23, 2020 - Kehinde Wiley
Senators duck out of President Trump's impeachment trial, Desi Lydic reacts to obstacles facing the Equal Rights Amendment, and artist Kehinde Wiley sits down with Trevor.
01/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E53Extended - January 27, 2020 - Charles Yu
John Bolton's memoir manuscript complicates the Trump impeachment saga, Desi Lydic investigates the Mars One program, and Charles Yu discusses his novel "Interior Chinatown."
01/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E54January 28, 2020 - Ilana Glazer
Fox News takes aim at John Bolton, President Trump advances his anti-immigrant agenda, and comedian Ilana Glazer discusses "The Planet Is Burning" and "Horny 4 Tha Polls."
01/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E55January 29, 2020 - Ezra Klein
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan, the impeachment trial enters a new phase, and Vox editor Ezra Klein discusses "Why We're Polarized."
01/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E55Firefighters Fight Police in France, Tinder to the Rescue & An Elephant in a Hotel
French police violently clash with protesting firefighters, a woman stranded on a mountain in Norway uses Tinder to get rescued, and an elephant roams a hotel in Sri Lanka.
01/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E55Ezra Klein - "Why We're Polarized" and the Destructive Power of Negative Partisanship
Ezra Klein, Vox co-founder/editor and host of "The Ezra Klein Show," discusses his book "Why We're Polarized" and describes how political polarization affects U.S. democracy.
01/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E55Trump and Jared Kushner's Middle East "Peace Plan"
President Trump and Jared Kushner roll out a one-sided plan for peace between Israel and Palestine, and Roy Wood Jr. touts the benefits of sucking up to Trump.
01/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E55The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - It's Question Time in the Senate
President Trump's impeachment trial enters a complicated phase in which Senators can present written questions, and Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz makes a jaw-dropping argument.
01/29/2020
