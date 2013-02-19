The Jeselnik Offensive
Amy Schumer & Aziz Ansari
Season 1 E 1 • 02/19/2013
Anthony seeks an expert opinion on the funny side of cancer, and Amy Schumer and Aziz Ansari defend their tweets.
The Jeselnik OffensiveS1 • E2Patton Oswalt & Nick Kroll
Anthony reveals the leading cause of death for children in America and holds a spelling bee, and Patton Oswalt and Nick Kroll act out a threesome.
02/26/2013
The Jeselnik OffensiveS1 • E3Kristen Schaal & Billy Eichner
Anthony chats with a private investigator about missing children, and Kristen Schaal and Billy Eichner discuss their shared college experience.
03/05/2013
The Jeselnik OffensiveS1 • E4Brian Posehn & Doug Benson
Anthony pays tribute to sharks and examines the beauty fails of celebrities' kids, and Brian Posehn and Doug Benson take part in a morbid lovemaking quiz.
03/12/2013
The Jeselnik OffensiveS1 • E6Jeff Ross & Jonah Ray
Anthony makes predictions about the Casey Anthony pregnancy rumors and softens up for daytime TV, and Jeff Ross and Jonah Ray discuss yoga pants, Nazis and bad male strippers.
03/26/2013
The Jeselnik OffensiveS1 • E7John Mulaney & T.J. Miller
Anthony meets with an expert on female body image issues, and John Mulaney and T.J. Miller can't tell the difference between gunshot wounds and Italian food.
04/02/2013
The Jeselnik OffensiveS1 • E8Jason Mantzoukas & Natasha Leggero
Anthony quizzes the audience on common racist Google searches, and Natasha Leggero and Jason Mantzoukas discuss spousal cannibalism and modern parenting.
04/09/2013
The Jeselnik OffensiveS1 • E9Pete Holmes & Abby Elliott
Anthony weighs in on Michael J. Fox's baking skills, while Abbey Elliot and Pete Holmes discuss derogatory nail polish names and a Georgia high school's first integrated prom.
04/16/2013
The Jeselnik OffensiveS1 • E10Kumail Nanjiani & Reggie Watts
Anthony and Jim Norton teach a child about bullying, and Kumail Nanjiani and Reggie Watts react to Justin Bieber's Holocaust gaffe and critique paintings.
04/23/2013
The Jeselnik OffensiveS2 • E1Amy Schumer & Jim Norton
Anthony asks a funeral director about necrophilia and shares the history of his panel, and Amy Schumer and Jim Norton pretend to be roommates.
07/09/2013
