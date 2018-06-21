The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
July 25, 2018 - Bo Burnham
Season 23 E 145 • 07/25/2018
Audio of an exchange between Donald Trump and Michael Cohen raises eyebrows, Roy Wood Jr. meets online victims of mistaken identity, and Bo Burnham discusses "Eighth Grade."
More
Watching
Full Ep
27:43
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E134Extended - June 21, 2018 - Mike Shinoda
Racists organize a White Civil Rights rally in Washington, D.C., Desi Lydic tackles cable news panels, and Mike Shinoda discusses his album "Post Traumatic."
06/21/2018
Full Ep
23:51
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E135Extended - June 25, 2018 - J Prince
A Virginia restaurant ejects Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a white woman calls the cops on an eight-year-old black girl, and J Prince discusses "The Art & Science of Respect."
06/25/2018
Full Ep
38:04
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E136Extended - June 26, 2018 - Bill Clinton & James Patterson
Confrontations with Trump officials ignite a civility debate, Michael Kosta attends a Trump rally, and Bill Clinton and James Patterson discuss "The President Is Missing."
06/26/2018
Full Ep
22:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E137Extended - June 27, 2018 - Janet Mock
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beats Joe Crowley in New York's primary election, Michael Kosta examines the political perils of anti-Trump rhetoric, and Janet Mock discusses "Pose."
06/27/2018
Full Ep
24:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E138Extended - June 28, 2018 - Darnell L. Moore
Hasan Minhaj reacts to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, Trevor highlights progress for LGBTQ rights, and Darnell L. Moore discusses "No Ashes in the Fire."
06/28/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E139July 16, 2018 - Boots Riley
President Trump cozies up to Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Gina Yashere reacts to Trump's disastrous visit to the U.K., and Boots Riley discusses his film "Sorry to Bother You."
07/16/2018
Full Ep
23:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E140Extended - July 17, 2018 - Wiz Khalifa
President Trump walks back his comment supporting Russia over the U.S., Ronny Chieng tackles a chicken coop craze among millionaires, and Wiz Khalifa talks "Rolling Papers 2."
07/17/2018
Full Ep
23:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E141Extended - July 18, 2018 - Annie Lowrey
The FDA mulls a ban on labeling non-dairy products as "milk," Trevor does a deep dive into the life of Nelson Mandela, and Annie Lowrey discusses her book "Give People Money."
07/18/2018
Full Ep
23:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E143Extended - July 23, 2018 - Tip "T.I." Harris
President Trump tweets an all-caps threat to Iran's president, Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng react to bizarre baseball news, and Tip "T.I." Harris talks "The Grand Hustle."
07/23/2018
Full Ep
23:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E144Extended - July 24, 2018 - Michael Scott Moore
The Trump administration targets environmental protection laws, Desi Lydic investigates Staten Island's deer problem, and Michael Scott Moore talks "The Desert and the Sea."
07/24/2018
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E145July 25, 2018 - Bo Burnham
Audio of an exchange between Donald Trump and Michael Cohen raises eyebrows, Roy Wood Jr. meets online victims of mistaken identity, and Bo Burnham discusses "Eighth Grade."
07/25/2018
Full Ep
29:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E146Extended - July 26, 2018 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
President Trump tries to undo the effects of his own policies, a global heat wave alarms scientists, and New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stops by.
07/26/2018
Full Ep
25:13
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E147Extended - July 30, 2018 - Andrea Mitchell
Rudy Giuliani attempts to smear Michael Cohen, Trevor announces the book version of "The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," and MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell stops by.
07/30/2018
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E148July 31, 2018 - Skylar Grey
Beyonce takes over the cover of an issue of Vogue, Michael Kosta weighs in on the GOP's latest proposed tax cut, and Skylar Grey chats with Trevor about her music career.
07/31/2018
Full Ep
27:11
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E149Extended - August 1, 2018 - Michael McFaul
The debate over 3D-printed "ghost guns" heats up, Jim Jordan runs for House Speaker amid a sexual assault scandal, and Michael McFaul discusses "From Cold War to Hot Peace."
08/01/2018
Full Ep
24:19
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E150Extended - August 2, 2018 - A$AP Rocky
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort goes on trial, Attorney General Jeff Sessions creates a Religious Liberty Task Force, and A$AP Rocky discusses his album "Testing."
08/02/2018
Full Ep
25:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E151Extended - August 6, 2018 - Stacey Abrams
President Trump bashes LeBron James on Twitter, Trevor explains why Iran and America aren't friends, and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks "Minority Leader."
08/06/2018
Full Ep
23:27
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E152Extended - August 7, 2018 - Rob Corddry
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates testifies against Paul Manafort, Hasan Minhaj explores the history of presidential pardons, and "Dog Days" star Rob Corddry stops by.
08/07/2018
Full Ep
23:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E153Extended - August 8, 2018 - Big Boi
The Trump administration targets legal immigrants, Lewis Black rails against summer camp programs for adults, and rapper-producer Big Boi discusses his album "Boomiverse."
08/08/2018
Full Ep
26:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E154Extended - August 9, 2018 - Emma Gonzalez & Matt Deitsch
Mothers face harassment for breastfeeding in public, the first black "Peanuts" character turns 50, and March For Our Lives activists Emma Gonzalez and Matt Deitsch stop by.
08/09/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021