Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence
E 1 • 09/14/2018
Sam Morril points out why babies seem racist, argues that porn is more body positive than women’s magazines and recalls an awful customer service experience with an airline.
More
Watching
Full Ep
55:48
Sign in to Watch
Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive InfluenceE1Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence
Sam Morril points out why babies seem racist, argues that porn is more body positive than women’s magazines and recalls an awful customer service experience with an airline.
09/14/2018
Sneak Peek
05:30
Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive InfluenceS1 E1Sam Morril - Hipster Dad Discipline - Uncensored
Sam Morril ruminates on the overstated importance of children, the difference between orgasms and haircuts, and hipster parenting techniques.
09/10/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021