Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence

E 1 • 09/14/2018

Sam Morril points out why babies seem racist, argues that porn is more body positive than women’s magazines and recalls an awful customer service experience with an airline.

55:48
Sam Morril points out why babies seem racist, argues that porn is more body positive than women’s magazines and recalls an awful customer service experience with an airline.
09/14/2018
Sneak Peek
05:30

Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive InfluenceS1 E1
Sam Morril - Hipster Dad Discipline - Uncensored

Sam Morril ruminates on the overstated importance of children, the difference between orgasms and haircuts, and hipster parenting techniques.
09/10/2018
Highlight
07:28

Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive InfluenceS1 E1
Sam Morril - Audience Feedback - Uncensored

Sam Morril shares an email from a comedy club patron offended by his joke about a tragedy that involved an alligator.
09/17/2018
