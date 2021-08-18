Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Nora Meets Brenda
Season 2 E 6 • 09/15/2021
Nora fears that her maniacal imaginary friend is taking things too far when he helps her plot revenge against Wally's sweet-natured girlfriend Brenda during a weekend trip to the country.
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens S2 • E1 Never Too Old
After a starry-eyed look at her future, Nora trains a new CBD store employee, Grandma's newly diagnosed perfect bill of health leads to a face-off, and Daniel catches Nora by surprise.
08/18/2021
21:59
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens S2 • E2 Stop! Nora Time
After getting an MRI during an earthquake, Nora time travels to the iPod-filled world of 2003 where she sets out to warn her younger self about the mistakes she's going to make.
08/18/2021
21:20
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens S2 • E3 Charlie's Angels
When Nora and Melanie reunite with a high school friend, they realize New York City isn't what it used to be, and Grandma braces herself for a visit from her rich cousin Rosalind.
08/25/2021
21:18
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens S2 • E4 Edmund's Back
Despite many setbacks and creepy auditions, Nora stands by Edmund's newfound acting career, and Wally panics after discovering that Brenda's online dating profile is still active.
09/01/2021
21:28
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens S2 • E5 Don't F**k with Grandmas
Grandma and her gal pals band together to take down a scammer targeting the elderly, and Nora suspects her former fling Margaret is back to her con artist ways.
09/08/2021
21:29
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens S2 • E7 Tales from the Blackout
Wally, Doug and Nora swap stories of childhood embarrassment, sexual mishaps and bad drug experiences as they ride out a power outage, and Nora learns something new about her mom.
09/22/2021
21:24
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens S2 • E8 Shadow Acting
Nora inadvertently becomes an actor, Wally has a revelation after catching up with old friends, and Edmund decides to pursue his dreams.
09/29/2021
21:29
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens S2 • E9 The Simple Life
Edmund embraces life in Los Angeles, Grandma teaches Brenda about Chinese cuisine and traditions, and Nora does some soul searching when her car breaks down in New Mexico.
10/06/2021
