Modern Geek
Macho Ghostbusters
Season 1 E 1 • 08/05/2016
After an all-female reboot of "Ghostbusters" is released, a group of macho men decide to make the most masculine reboot yet.
01:25
08/05/2016
Full Ep
01:16
Modern GeekS1 • E2Captain 'Murica
Captain 'Murica, the first ultra-conservative, Trump-supporting superhero, has a questionable definition of what constitutes a villain.
08/05/2016
Full Ep
01:01
Modern GeekS1 • E3Guano
A superhero on a mission to save his city gets sidetracked by digestive issues and has a hard time finding the right bathroom.
08/12/2016
Full Ep
01:11
Modern GeekS1 • E4Pumpkin Spice Man
A superhero with a very special power shows up at the mall to add some autumnal flavor to the world.
10/12/2016
Full Ep
00:58
Modern GeekS1 • E5The Walking Dead Sexy
Two zombie hunters find it difficult to slay a couple of exceptionally good-looking zombies.
10/31/2016
Full Ep
00:57
Modern GeekS1 • E6Exor-Buddies
A priest and a demon try to make it work in a sitcom about unlikely best friends.
11/01/2016
Full Ep
00:49
Modern GeekS1 • E7The Incredible Hulkster
While meeting with his team members, a superhero's anger brings on a surprising transformation.
11/07/2016
Full Ep
00:51
Modern GeekS1 • E8The Real American Horror Story
As two people search for a way out of a dreary warehouse, they come face-to-face with their worst nightmare.
11/09/2016
