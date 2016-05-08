Modern Geek

Macho Ghostbusters

Season 1 E 1 • 08/05/2016

After an all-female reboot of "Ghostbusters" is released, a group of macho men decide to make the most masculine reboot yet.

Full Ep
01:25

Modern Geek
S1 • E1
Macho Ghostbusters

After an all-female reboot of "Ghostbusters" is released, a group of macho men decide to make the most masculine reboot yet.
08/05/2016
Full Ep
01:16

Modern Geek
S1 • E2
Captain 'Murica

Captain 'Murica, the first ultra-conservative, Trump-supporting superhero, has a questionable definition of what constitutes a villain.
08/05/2016
Full Ep
01:01

Modern Geek
S1 • E3
Guano

A superhero on a mission to save his city gets sidetracked by digestive issues and has a hard time finding the right bathroom.
08/12/2016
Full Ep
01:11

Modern Geek
S1 • E4
Pumpkin Spice Man

A superhero with a very special power shows up at the mall to add some autumnal flavor to the world.
10/12/2016
Full Ep
00:58

Modern Geek
S1 • E5
The Walking Dead Sexy

Two zombie hunters find it difficult to slay a couple of exceptionally good-looking zombies.
10/31/2016
Full Ep
00:57

Modern Geek
S1 • E6
Exor-Buddies

A priest and a demon try to make it work in a sitcom about unlikely best friends.
11/01/2016
Full Ep
00:49

Modern Geek
S1 • E7
The Incredible Hulkster

While meeting with his team members, a superhero's anger brings on a surprising transformation.
11/07/2016
Full Ep
00:51

Modern Geek
S1 • E8
The Real American Horror Story

As two people search for a way out of a dreary warehouse, they come face-to-face with their worst nightmare.
11/09/2016
Full Ep
00:51

Modern Geek
S1 • E9
Super Mario Debtors

A video game character opens up about the reason why he’s forced to spend all his time collecting coins.
11/14/2016
