Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
A Rodent Like This
Season 4 E 13 • 03/10/2013
When Donna discovers a rat loose in the house, she immediately moves herself and the kids in with her mother Dee Dee, leaving Cleveland home alone to hunt down the rodent.
Watching
Full Ep
21:34
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E2
Menace II Secret Society
Cleveland confronts rapper Kenny West about taking credit for the hit they created together, and Cleveland Jr. starts a polka band after being rejected by the marching band.
11/04/2012
Full Ep
20:18
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E5
A Vas Deferens Between Men and Women
When Donna reveals that she wants another baby, Cleveland realizes that his vasectomy must remain a secret.
12/02/2012
Full Ep
20:17
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E7
Hustle 'N' Bros
Cleveland is furious when Donna's ex-husband Robert crashes Freight Train's birthday party and upstages Cleveland's gift for his dad.
01/13/2013
Full Ep
20:17
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E8
Wide World of Cleveland Show
The Brown-Tubbs family travels to Italy, Mexico and Japan to embark on a series of misadventures.
01/27/2013
Full Ep
20:16
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E9
Here Comes the Bribe
Donna drags Cleveland to marriage counseling after he botches their wedding vows renewal.
02/10/2013
Full Ep
20:20
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E10
When a Man (or a Freight Train) Loves His Cookie
Cleveland's mom Cookie runs away with George Clinton and the P-Funk All-Stars after Freight Train misses their anniversary party.
02/17/2013
Full Ep
20:17
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E11
Pins, Spins, & Fins!
Rallo mistakenly believes that he's a stud bowler, and Cleveland, Lester, Holt and Terry decide that their friendship has become predictable and attempt to spice things up.
03/03/2013
Full Ep
20:15
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E12
Brownsized
Cleveland takes a questionable offer from his boss, and Rallo finds a handsome and charming man for Roberta after Federline forgets their anniversary.
03/03/2013
Full Ep
20:20
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E13
A Rodent Like This
When Donna discovers a rat loose in the house, she immediately moves herself and the kids in with her mother Dee Dee, leaving Cleveland home alone to hunt down the rodent.
03/10/2013