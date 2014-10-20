Six Guys One Car
- 03:36
S1 • E1
It's Dormtainment!It's Dormtainment! - When their car breaks down after a show, Amanuel gets to work fixing the problem while the rest of the group members pursue other priorities.10/20/2014
- 06:39
S1 • E2
That's My Daddy WatchThat's My Daddy Watch - While Amanuel and Cameron try to cash a check, Mike accompanies Rome on a booty call and Tay and Chaz go in search of a toilet.10/20/2014
- 04:53
S1 • E3
It Happens ALL the TimeIt Happens ALL the Time - The guys of Dormtainment find themselves in jail after someone accuses them of armed robbery.10/20/2014