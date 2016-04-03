Adam Devine's House Party
Each episode features Workaholics star Adam Devine in a series of scripted scenes, woven together with sets from some of the best up-and-coming comedians working today.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 20:41Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Wedding in ParadiseAdam hosts stand-up from Chris Garcia, Jacob Williams and Megan Gailey and gets himself into a predicament when he lies to a hotel manager.03/04/2016
- 20:39Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
SidekicksAdam looks for a new sidekick and welcomes stand-up from Ryan O'Flanagan, Matt Wayne and Taylor Tomlinson.03/10/2016
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
Shy GuyAn injury gives Adam gets a bad case of stage fright, but he still manages to introduce fellow comics Anthony DeVito, Noah Gardenswartz and Neel Nanda.03/17/2016
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
KookAdam immerses himself in the local Hawaiian culture and introduces stand-up from Langston Kerman, Jenny Zigrino and Devin Field.03/24/2016
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
The Young Man and the PigAdam loses his pet pig after getting too high on magic mushrooms and hosts Kevin Iso, Josh Johnson and Brendan Eyre.03/31/2016
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Banyan Tree ElfAdam enters into a relationship with a sexy magical creature and hosts stand-up from comedians Sarah Tollemache, Leonard Ouzts and Rob Haze.04/07/2016
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
DocumentalAdam becomes the subject of a mysterious documentary and hosts stand-up from Chris Thayer, Myke Wright and Dino Archie.04/14/2016
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
A Very Dramatic EpisodeThings get dramatic when Alice Wetterlund, Pat Regan and Joe Sinclitico are on the show (but they still manage to do some stand-up).04/21/2016
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
Point BrokenAdam tries to surf a dangerous wave in order to impress a woman and welcomes stand-up from Matt Ingebretson, Jen D'Angelo and Amir K.04/28/2016
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
Weekend at Adam'sAfter Adam suffers an injury during a golf match, Jak Knight, Brandon Wardell and Vladimir Caamano find a way to make sure he's still able to host the show.05/05/2016