Ahamed's Ramadan Diary
- 05:01
S2 • E1
She's Faking It - UncensoredRamadan has begun, and Ahamed is struggling to stay focused while fasting.05/31/2018
- 04:19
S2 • E2
A Miracle on North Edgemont Street - UncensoredAhamed wakes up to find a dog in his apartment, but he has no clue where she came from or who she belongs to.06/14/2018
- 03:54
S2 • E3
You Need a Man - UncensoredWhile still reeling from their breakup, Ahamed has an uncomfortable run-in with Rabia.06/15/2018
- 03:51
S2 • E4
Clear Signs - UncensoredAs Ramadan comes to an end, Ahamed reflects on the "miracle dog" that showed up inside his apartment.06/16/2018