Another Period
Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome lead an all-star cast in this historical satire about narcissistic aristocrats and the poor souls in their employ.
S2 • E1
S2 • E1
TubmanThe Bellacourt sisters turn to Harriet Tubman for help revitalizing their fading profiles, and the Commodore struggles with his disastrous finances.06/15/2016
S2 • E2
S2 • E2
AnnulmentLillian and Victor fight for control of the Butternut Room, Beatrice helps Albert recover from the trauma of his hatchet attack, and Peepers hires a new hall boy.06/22/2016
S2 • E3
S2 • E3
The Prince and the PauperLillian and Beatrice both try to woo a foreign prince, Blanche helps Chair reclaim her lost memories, and Hamish forms a bond with his prison cellmate.06/29/2016
S2 • E4
S2 • E4
Trial of the CenturyIllicit deals are made and old secrets resurface as Frederick presides over Hamish's trial for the murder of Scoops LaPue.07/06/2016
S2 • E5
S2 • E5
RooseveltThe Commodore tries to sell Frederick as a possible vice president, Beatrice and Eleanor Roosevelt hit it off, and Flobelle organizes a servants' strike.07/13/2016
S2 • E6
S2 • E6
Servants' DiseaseLillian gets close to the servants when a typhoid outbreak wreaks havoc in the lower quarters, and Beatrice goes on a double date with her new boyfriend.07/20/2016
S2 • E7
S2 • E7
HarvardAlbert Einstein visits the manor and develops an unlikely partnership with Beatrice, and Lillian goes on a mission to find sex for pleasure.07/27/2016
S2 • E8
S2 • E8
JoplinScott Joplin visits the manor to produce a song for Lillian and Beatrice, Blanche enjoys her new marriage to Dr. Goldberg, and Peepers struggles with sexual frustration.08/03/2016
S2 • E9
S2 • E9
Lillian's WeddingLillian prepares to marry an elderly media magnate, Frederick finds himself embroiled in a scandal, and Beatrice learns the ins and outs of Christianity.08/10/2016
S2 • E10
S2 • E10
The DuelLillian despairs in the aftermath of her disastrous wedding, Dodo returns to Bellacourt, and Beatrice throws herself into her new religious calling.08/17/2016