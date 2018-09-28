Featuring an all-BIPOC cast of comics, this digital original sketch series parodies Black historical moments and provides current yet comedic social commentary.
- 04:10
S1 • E1
George Washington Carver - UncensoredAt a meeting of famous African-American inventors, George Washington Carver accuses his fellow luminaries of being (peanut butter and) jealous of him.09/28/2018
- 03:45
S1 • E2
Relationship Status - UncensoredA Facebook Investigations crew online stalks a man's crush for him in hopes of finding out if she's single.09/29/2018
- 03:42
S1 • E3
Witch Hunt - UncensoredTwo sisters standing trial for witchcraft try to convince the townsmen of Black Salem that they're actually just strong, independent women.09/30/2018
- 04:17
S1 • E4
Dookie's Funeral Home - UncensoredA grieving widow is shocked to learn that her in-laws employed a questionable discount service to finance her husband's funeral.10/01/2018
- 03:19
S1 • E5
Dying of Thirst - UncensoredWhile in transit on a slave ship, a flirtatious African man tries to pick up women.10/02/2018
- 03:35
S1 • E6
World Series of Spades - UncensoredLive from a family barbeque in Queens, sports announcers Tuck Speed and Morgan Freeman give running commentary on the World Series of Spades.10/03/2018
About Astronomy Club
Using genre storytelling and TV parodies to skewer culture, Astronomy Club takes on everything from dating in the digital age to race relations and gender dynamics in this sketch series.