@midnight with Chris Hardwick
- 21:14
S1 • E1
Monday, October 21, 2013The contestants try to determine whether quotes belong to OkCupid members – or, twist – serial killers.10/21/2013
- 21:15
S1 • E2
Tuesday, October 22, 2013The guest comedians hear the similarities between tweets about Ke$ha and rest stop bathroom reviews.10/22/2013
- 21:15
S1 • E3
Wednesday, October 23, 2013The guests write Amazon reviews of underwear that filters farts.10/23/2013
- 21:15
S1 • E4
Thursday, October 24, 2013The guest comedians market bizarre products on Etsy and come up with phrases to make Chris wince.10/24/2013
- 21:14
S1 • E5
Monday, October 28, 2013The contestants generate BuzzFeed lists and give advice to women on a mommy message board.10/28/2013
- 21:15
S1 • E6
Tuesday, October 29, 2013The contestants look through a Tumblr devoted to cats who roll in cash.10/29/2013
- 21:15
S1 • E7
Wednesday, October 30, 2013The contestants review the Nintendo DS from a gorilla's perspective.10/30/2013
- 21:15
S1 • E8
Thursday, October 31, 2013The guest comedians advise a commenter on whether or not a ghost can get pregnant.10/31/2013
- 21:16
S1 • E9
Monday, November 4, 2013The panel creates coffee flavors like "pumpkin lice latte."11/04/2013
- 21:15
S1 • E10
Tuesday, November 5, 2013The comedians pitch taglines for strange Etsy items, including furry panties.11/05/2013