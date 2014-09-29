@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E1
Monday, September 29, 2014Kyle Kinane, Hari Kondabolu and Doug Benson learn about the exclusive new social media platform Ello, list #LamerDuos and watch debaucherous Vines from Las Vegas tourists.09/29/2014
S2 • E2
Tuesday, September 30, 2014Heather Anne Campbell, Adam Newman and Mike Lawrence come up with better names for the new Microsoft OS, list #MillennialTVShows and create awful college Facebook groups.09/30/2014
S2 • E3
Wednesday, October 1, 2014Tom Lennon, Cameron Esposito and Daniel Sloss learn about the Ebola virus, list puns that are #WorseThanRocktober and come up with headlines that definitely jumped the gun.10/01/2014
S2 • E4
Extended - Thursday, October 2, 2014Emily Heller, Tim Minchin and Rhys Darby learn about Slipknot's music festival, list #BadThemeParks and see some regrettable tattoos in this extended and uncensored episode.10/02/2014
S2 • E5
Monday, October 6, 2014Baron Vaughn, Alice Wetterlund and Dan Levy list #LesserBondMovies, watch horrible public access shows and guess which Vin Diesel photos were most popular on Facebook.10/06/2014
S2 • E6
Tuesday, October 7, 2014Maria Bamford, James Adomian and Eddie Pepitone come up with titles for a new "Harry Potter" sequel, list #SpookyBroadway plays and respond to aggressive Tinder users.10/07/2014
S2 • E7
Wednesday, October 8, 2014Sara Schaefer, Cash Levy and T.J. Miller guess which tiny Airbnb rental is the most expensive, list #CircusFreaks2014 and learn about weirdly specific Pinterest boards.10/08/2014
S2 • E8
Extended - Thursday, October 9, 2014Grace Helbig, Henry Zebrowski and Matt Mira learn about a flaw in "NBA 2K15," list #CheeseSongs and come up with Gerard Depardieu stories in this extended, uncensored episode.10/09/2014
S2 • E9
Monday, October 13, 2014Matt Braunger, Jo Koy and Jen Kirkman share their private Snapchat photos, #RuinADessert and guess which unfortunate cosplay characters appeared at New York Comic Con.10/13/2014
S2 • E10
Tuesday, October 14, 2014Jonah Ray, Justin Willman and Mamrie Hart come up with names for a titillating new dance move, list #HipHopBooks and write police reports for rowdy bachelorette parties.10/14/2014