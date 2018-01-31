A motley crew of pencil pushers have meaningful minute-long conversations around the microwave in the painstaking seconds before their food is done.
- 01:20
S1 • E1
Do I Know You from Somewhere?Kevin recognizes his longtime coworker from somewhere, but he's just not sure where.01/31/2018
- 01:45
S1 • E2
Did You Catch the Big Game?Kevin and his coworker bond over "the big game."01/31/2018
- 01:35
S1 • E3
The New GuyA company's newest employee gets a rundown of the office's do's and don'ts from his chatty coworker Kevin.01/31/2018
- 01:40
S1 • E4
Worse Than KevinKevin meets a familiar face at the microwave.01/31/2018
About At the Office Microwave
Nobody in this office can microwave their meals unperturbed -- not as long as they work with Kevin.