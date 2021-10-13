Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Eternal optimist Nora navigates young adulthood in New York City, and relies on her unbreakable bond with her father, grandmother and cousin.
S2 • E10
S2 • E10 - Home: Nora embraces her new life in New Mexico, but a distressing letter from home makes her reevaluate the future, and Grandma deals with loneliness during coronavirus lockdowns. 10/13/2021
S2 • E9
S2 • E9 - The Simple Life: Edmund embraces life in Los Angeles, Grandma teaches Brenda about Chinese cuisine and traditions, and Nora does some soul searching when her car breaks down in New Mexico. 10/06/2021
S2 • E8
S2 • E8 - Shadow Acting: Nora inadvertently becomes an actor, Wally has a revelation after catching up with old friends, and Edmund decides to pursue his dreams. 09/29/2021
S2 • E7
S2 • E7 - Tales from the Blackout: Wally, Doug and Nora swap stories of childhood embarrassment, sexual mishaps and bad drug experiences as they ride out a power outage, and Nora learns something new about her mom. 09/22/2021
S2 • E6
S2 • E6 - Nora Meets Brenda: Nora fears that her maniacal imaginary friend is taking things too far when he helps her plot revenge against Wally's sweet-natured girlfriend Brenda during a weekend trip to the country. 09/15/2021
S2 • E5
S2 • E5 - Don't F**k with Grandmas: Grandma and her gal pals band together to take down a scammer targeting the elderly, and Nora suspects her former fling Margaret is back to her con artist ways. 09/08/2021
S2 • E4
S2 • E4 - Edmund's Back: Despite many setbacks and creepy auditions, Nora stands by Edmund's newfound acting career, and Wally panics after discovering that Brenda's online dating profile is still active. 09/01/2021
S2 • E3
S2 • E3 - Charlie's Angels: When Nora and Melanie reunite with a high school friend, they realize New York City isn't what it used to be, and Grandma braces herself for a visit from her rich cousin Rosalind. 08/25/2021
S2 • E2
S2 • E2 - Stop! Nora Time: After getting an MRI during an earthquake, Nora time travels to the iPod-filled world of 2003 where she sets out to warn her younger self about the mistakes she's going to make. 08/18/2021
- 21:29
S2 • E1
S2 • E1 - Never Too Old: After a starry-eyed look at her future, Nora trains a new CBD store employee, Grandma's newly diagnosed perfect bill of health leads to a face-off, and Daniel catches Nora by surprise. 08/18/2021