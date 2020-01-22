Awkwafina is Nora From Queens

- 21:22
S1 • E1
PilotNora takes her first steps toward financial independence, trying her hand at a couple jobs in an attempt to move out of her dad's house.01/22/2020
- 21:28
S1 • E2
Atlantic CityNora and Grandma go to Atlantic City, where Nora gambles and runs into an old acquaintance on the boardwalk, and Grandma and her friends battle to use a casino power outlet.01/29/2020
- 21:29
S1 • E3
Savage ValleyNora takes a job at a real estate office and becomes a hyper-competent assistant with a little help from Adderall, alienating her online gaming friends in the process.02/05/2020
- 21:29
S1 • E4
PaperworkNora attempts to cash a check to pick her car up from an impound lot, only to discover that her bank has closed her account.02/12/2020
- 21:08
S1 • E5
Not TodayNora impulsively dyes her hair after a fight with her dad, and Wally goes to a single parent support group meeting.02/19/2020
- 21:29
S1 • E6
VagarinaAfter Nora suffers a vaginal injury, she’s tapped by a DJ to record her chronic queefing for his new track.02/26/2020
- 21:29
S1 • E7
Grandma Loves NoraNora competes with Edmund for their grandmother’s affection, and Wally creates an Instagram account to impress his crush.03/04/2020
- 21:29
S1 • E8
Grandma & ChillGrandma tells Nora the story of how she met her husband in the style of a Korean drama.03/11/2020
- 21:20
S1 • E9
Launch PartyEdmund and Nora prepare to launch their app, and Wally’s dinner date goes terribly awry.03/18/2020
- 21:29
S1 • E10
ChinaAfter Scrubr gets acquired by a company overseas, Nora moves to China; back in Queens, Grandma befriends an injured pigeon.03/25/2020