SEASON PREMIERE APRIL 26 10:30/9:30C
Eternal optimist Nora navigates young adulthood in New York City, and relies on her unbreakable bond with her father, grandmother and cousin.
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 3
Season 3
Season 2
All Videos
Trailer
00:30
Trailer
S3
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Really Goes for It on Season 3
Nora is really, really, really trying to be an adult this time, and the results speak for themselves when Season 3 of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens premieres April 26 at 10:30/9:30c.
03/30/2023
About Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 3
