Badass Bitches of History
Badass Bitches of History
02:18
S1 • E1
Pirate Queen Ching Shih - Uncensored
Jenny Zigrino welcomes Ching Shih, China's most fearsome pirate queen, who ruled her fleet with an iron fist.
02/23/2018
02:48
S1 • E2
Union Spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser - Uncensored
Special guest Mary Elizabeth Bowser explains how she posed as a slave to Jefferson Davis in the Confederate White House so she could pass on secret information to the Union.
03/05/2018
About Badass Bitches of History