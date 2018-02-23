Badass Bitches of History
Jenny Zigrino welcomes particularly clever female comedians to help her unveil the lesser-known stories of the most badass women in history.
- 02:18
S1 • E1
Pirate Queen Ching Shih - UncensoredJenny Zigrino welcomes Ching Shih, China's most fearsome pirate queen, who ruled her fleet with an iron fist.02/23/2018
- 02:48
S1 • E2
Union Spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser - UncensoredSpecial guest Mary Elizabeth Bowser explains how she posed as a slave to Jefferson Davis in the Confederate White House so she could pass on secret information to the Union.03/05/2018